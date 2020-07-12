American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/12

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 7, Rixstine 2
Ashland 7, Springfield 5
Beatrice 8, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 7
Carpet Land 3, Omaha Skutt 2
Central Missouri 1, Pinnacle Bank 0
Fairbury 5, Hebron 0
Lincoln Orthopedic 8, Tecumseh 0
Millard North 9, Grand Island 1
Omaha Bryan 10, Judds Brothers 2
Pinnacle Bank 12, Evolution Athletics (Ill.) 0
Sampson Construction 14-14, Elkhorn South 3-1
Union Bank 11, Omaha North 0
Waverly 12, Columbus 4
PINNACLE BANK 12, EVOLUTION ATHLETICS 0
|Evolution Ath.
|000
|--
|0
|0
|1
|Pinnacle Bank
|813
|--
|12
|8
|1
W--Semin. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Johnson, Mathews. 3B--PB, Sass.
Highlights--Pinnacle Bank's Ryan Semin didn't allow a hit in the three-inning game and stuck out five. Tyler Sass went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in three runs. Nate Mathews also had three RBIs.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 14, ELKHORN SOUTH 3
|Sampson Const.
|060
|010
|7
|--
|14
|14
|5
|Elkhorn South
|021
|000
|0
|--
|3
|7
|3
W--Vanderford. L--N/A. 2B--SC, Hillhouse; ES, 1.
Highlights--Sampson Construction's Jacob Vanderford didn't allow an earned run in his complete-game win; he struck out seven. Eli Friend, Dylan McNeil and Alex Gable each had two hits and two RBIs for the winners.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 14, ELKHORN SOUTH 1
|Sampson Const.
|427
|10
|--
|14
|12
|0
|Elkhorn South
|100
|00
|--
|1
|5
|4
W--Wubbels. L--N/A. 2B--SC, Tra. Brandt; ES, 1. HR--SC, Tri. Brandt.
Highlights--Traeton Brandt doubled, had three hits and drove in five, and Tristan Brandt homered, walked three times and scored three runs for Sampson Construction.
CARPET LAND 3, OMAHA SKUTT 2
|Omaha Skutt
|001
|100
|1
|--
|2
|2
|1
|Carpet Land
|100
|011
|x
|--
|3
|8
|0
W--Romero. L--Barton. 2B--OS, Rupprecht.
Highlights--Tyson Romero pitched a complete game, striking out six, to lead Carpet Land. Brady Bell (two hits), Jack Larson and Ryan Clementi drove in runs for Carpet Land.
CENTRAL MISSOURI 1, PINNACLE BANK 0
|Central Missouri
|000
|000
|1
|--
|1
|6
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|6
|3
W--N/A. L--Smith. 2B--PB, Johnson, Aberg 2. 3B--CM, 1.
Highlights--Dylan Cox pitched five shutout innings with five strikeouts but got a no-decision in Pinnacle Bank's loss. Jake Aberg had two doubles.
OMAHA BRYAN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 2
|Omaha Bryan
|013
|06
|--
|10
|5
|2
|Judds Brothers
|010
|01
|--
|2
|2
|4
W--Ostrander. L--Wilber. 3B--OB, 1.
Highlights--Omaha Bryan, helped by six walks, defeated Judds Brothers, which got a hit and an RBI from Daustin Manske.
LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 8, TECUMSEH 0
|Tecumseh
|000
|000
|--
|0
|4
|2
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|100
|232
|--
|8
|13
|2
W--Bingham. L--Kerner. 3B--LO, Koch.
Highlights--Alex Bingham allowed four hits and struck out seven while throwing six innings of shutout ball to lead Lincoln Orthopedic. Jackson Emanuel was 3-for-3 at the plate for the winners, and Bingham, Alex Koch and Teddy Ball all had two hits and at least one RBI.
UNION BANK 11, OMAHA NORTH 0
|Omaha North
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|1
|Union Bank
|522
|22
|--
|11
|9
|1
W--Aldridge. L--Parry. 2B--UB, Woita. 3B--UB, Nottleman; ON, Hagen.
Highlights--Woita drove in three runs for Union Bank.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!