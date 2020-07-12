American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/12
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/12

American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 7, Rixstine 2

Ashland 7, Springfield 5

Beatrice 8, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 7

Carpet Land 3, Omaha Skutt 2

Central Missouri 1, Pinnacle Bank 0

Fairbury 5, Hebron 0

Lincoln Orthopedic 8, Tecumseh 0

Millard North 9, Grand Island 1

Omaha Bryan 10, Judds Brothers 2

Pinnacle Bank 12, Evolution Athletics (Ill.) 0

Sampson Construction 14-14, Elkhorn South 3-1

Union Bank 11, Omaha North 0

Waverly 12, Columbus 4

PINNACLE BANK 12, EVOLUTION ATHLETICS 0

Evolution Ath.   000--001
Pinnacle Bank   813--1281

W--Semin. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Johnson, Mathews. 3B--PB, Sass. 

Highlights--Pinnacle Bank's Ryan Semin didn't allow a hit in the three-inning game and stuck out five. Tyler Sass went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in three runs. Nate Mathews also had three RBIs.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 14, ELKHORN SOUTH 3

Sampson Const. 0600107--14145
Elkhorn South 0210000--373

W--Vanderford. L--N/A. 2B--SC, Hillhouse; ES, 1. 

Highlights--Sampson Construction's Jacob Vanderford didn't allow an earned run in his complete-game win; he struck out seven. Eli Friend, Dylan McNeil and Alex Gable each had two hits and two RBIs for the winners. 

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 14, ELKHORN SOUTH 1

Sampson Const.  42710--14120
Elkhorn South  10000--154

W--Wubbels. L--N/A. 2B--SC, Tra. Brandt; ES, 1. HR--SC, Tri. Brandt.

Highlights--Traeton Brandt doubled, had three hits and drove in five, and Tristan Brandt homered, walked three times and scored three runs for Sampson Construction. 

CARPET LAND 3, OMAHA SKUTT 2

Omaha Skutt 0011001--221
Carpet Land 100011x--380

W--Romero. L--Barton. 2B--OS, Rupprecht. 

Highlights--Tyson Romero pitched a complete game, striking out six, to lead Carpet Land. Brady Bell (two hits), Jack Larson and Ryan Clementi drove in runs for Carpet Land. 

CENTRAL MISSOURI 1, PINNACLE BANK 0

Central Missouri0000001 --163
Pinnacle Bank0000000 --063

W--N/A. L--Smith. 2B--PB, Johnson, Aberg 2. 3B--CM, 1.

Highlights--Dylan Cox pitched five shutout innings with five strikeouts but got a no-decision in Pinnacle Bank's loss. Jake Aberg had two doubles. 

OMAHA BRYAN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 2

Omaha Bryan  01306--1052
Judds Brothers  01001-- 224

W--Ostrander. L--Wilber. 3B--OB, 1.

Highlights--Omaha Bryan, helped by six walks, defeated Judds Brothers, which got a hit and an RBI from Daustin Manske.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 8, TECUMSEH 0

Tecumseh  000000--042
Lincoln Orthopedic  100232--8132

W--Bingham. L--Kerner. 3B--LO, Koch. 

Highlights--Alex Bingham allowed four hits and struck out seven while throwing six innings of shutout ball to lead Lincoln Orthopedic. Jackson Emanuel was 3-for-3 at the plate for the winners, and Bingham, Alex Koch and Teddy Ball all had two hits and at least one RBI.

UNION BANK 11, OMAHA NORTH 0

Omaha North   000 00 --01
Union Bank  522 22 --11 

W--Aldridge. L--Parry. 2B--UB, Woita. 3B--UB, Nottleman; ON, Hagen.

Highlights--Woita drove in three runs for Union Bank.

