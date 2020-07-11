American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/11

American Legion
SENIORS
Auburn 4, Doniphan County (Kan.) 1
Bennington 4, Anderson Ford 3
Carpet Land 10, Creighton Prep 0
Carpet Land 20, Omaha Gross 5
Columbus 8, JC Brager 5
Hickman 7, Papio South 2
Hickman 6, Omaha Central 3
Kearney 1, Millard North 0
Norris 6, Omaha Central 3
Omaha Bryan 9, Union Bank 8
Batters Box 5, Pinnacle Bank 1
Tecumseh 9, Lincoln Orthopedic 1
OMAHA BRYAN 9, UNION BANK 8
|Omaha Bryan
|011
|205
|--
|9
|12
|2
|Union Bank
|340
|010
|--
|8
|8
|2
W--Kottich. L--Hodge. 2B--OB, Kottich. 3B--OB, Grauerholz; UB, Moore, Aldridge.
Highlights--After yielding eight hits in the first two innings, the Omaha Bryan pitching staff buckled down and didn't allow a hit for the rest of the game.
BENNINGTON 4, ANDERSON FORD 3
|Anderson Ford
|120
|000
|0
|--
|3
|3
|0
|Bennington
|100
|100
|2
|--
|4
|8
|1
W--Krayneski. L--Haney. 2B--AF, Steiger; B, Essink, Wallingford. 3B--B, Wallingford.
Highlights--Rylan Wallingford gave the Bennington lineup a boost out of the leadoff spot with two hits, including a double and triple. Cooper Wesslund, Tyler Bishop and Colton Reed each scored for Anderson.
TECUMSEH 9, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 1
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|000
|10
|--
|1
|2
|4
|Tecumseh
|040
|23
|--
|9
|7
|0
W--Davis. L--Kidder. 2B--LO, Kidder.
Highlights--Jason Kettelhake lead Tecumseh offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Ethan Kidder and Alex Koch each collected a hit for Lincoln Orthopedic.
CARPET LAND 20, OMAHA GROSS 5
|Omaha Gross
|100
|4
|--
|5
|9
|1
|Carpet Land
|8(12)0
|x
|--
|20
|17
|3
W--Senstock. L--McElmeel. 2B--CL, Springer, Walters; OG, Fiscus. 3B--CL, Bell, Brink, Van Meter.
Highlights--Drew Beer and Brayan Van Meter both had three hits to provide a spark at the top of the Carpet Land lineup.
COLUMBUS 8, JC BRAGER 5
|Columbus
|010
|040
|03
|--
|8
|9
|1
|JC Brager
|000
|041
|00
|--
|5
|8
|1
W--Ritzdorf. L--Bjorkman. 2B--C, Kwapnioski; JC, Bjorkman.
Highlights--Alex Ritzdorf pitched a spotless 2 2/3 innings to seal a win for Columbus. He did not allow a run, yielding only two hits. For Brager, Jacob Aldridge went 2-for-3 with a run. Tristan Allen also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
CARPET LAND 10, CREIGHTON PREP 0
|Carpet Land
|310
|60x
|x
|--
|10
|16
|0
|Creighton Prep
|000
|00x
|x
|--
|0
|1
|1
W--Clementi. L--Papa. 2B--CL, Larson 2, Bell. Brink. 3B--CL, Welch.
Highlights--Ryan Clementi threw five scoreless innings to lead Carpet Land, allowing only one hit and striking out five.
BATTERS BOX 5, PINNACLE BANK 1
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|10
|--
|1
|0
|3
|Batters Box
|000
|23
|--
|5
|4
|1
W--n/a. L--Bohrer.
Highlights--Pinnacle Bank's Andrew Bohrer tallied four strikeouts, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!