American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/11
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/11

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Auburn 4, Doniphan County (Kan.) 1 

Bennington 4, Anderson Ford 3  

Carpet Land 10, Creighton Prep 0 

Carpet Land 20, Omaha Gross 5

Columbus 8, JC Brager 5 

Hickman 7, Papio South 2 

Hickman 6, Omaha Central 3

Kearney 1, Millard North 0

Norris 6, Omaha Central 3 

Omaha Bryan 9, Union Bank 8

Batters Box 5, Pinnacle Bank 1

Tecumseh 9, Lincoln Orthopedic 1

OMAHA BRYAN 9, UNION BANK 8

Omaha Bryan   011205  --12 
Union Bank   340010--

W--Kottich. L--Hodge. 2B--OB, Kottich. 3B--OB, Grauerholz; UB, Moore, Aldridge.

Highlights--After yielding eight hits in the first two innings, the Omaha Bryan pitching staff buckled down and didn't allow a hit for the rest of the game. 

BENNINGTON 4, ANDERSON FORD 3

Anderson Ford  120 000 0--
Bennington  100 100 --

W--Krayneski. L--Haney.  2B--AF, Steiger; B, Essink, Wallingford. 3B--B, Wallingford.

Highlights--Rylan Wallingford gave the Bennington lineup a boost out of the leadoff spot with two hits, including a double and triple. Cooper Wesslund, Tyler Bishop and Colton Reed each scored for Anderson.

TECUMSEH 9, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 1

Lincoln Orthopedic   000 10 --
Tecumseh  040 23 --

W--Davis. L--Kidder. 2B--LO, Kidder.

Highlights--Jason Kettelhake lead Tecumseh offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Ethan Kidder and Alex Koch each collected a hit for Lincoln Orthopedic.

CARPET LAND 20, OMAHA GROSS 5

Omaha Gross   1004--
Carpet Land   8(12)0--20 17 

W--Senstock. L--McElmeel. 2B--CL, Springer, Walters; OG, Fiscus. 3B--CL, Bell, Brink, Van Meter.

Highlights--Drew Beer and Brayan Van Meter both had three hits to provide a spark at the top of the Carpet Land lineup.

COLUMBUS 8, JC BRAGER 5 

Columbus  010 040 03 --1
JC Brager  000 041 00 --

W--Ritzdorf. L--Bjorkman. 2B--C, Kwapnioski; JC, Bjorkman.

Highlights--Alex Ritzdorf pitched a spotless 2 2/3 innings to seal a win for Columbus. He did not allow a run, yielding only two hits. For Brager, Jacob Aldridge went 2-for-3 with a run. Tristan Allen also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.

CARPET LAND 10, CREIGHTON PREP 0 

Carpet Land  310 60x --10 16 
Creighton Prep  000 00x --

W--Clementi. L--Papa. 2B--CL, Larson 2, Bell. Brink. 3B--CL, Welch.

Highlights--Ryan Clementi threw five scoreless innings to lead Carpet Land, allowing only one hit and striking out five.

BATTERS BOX 5, PINNACLE BANK 1

Pinnacle Bank   000 10 --
Batters Box  000 23 --

W--n/a. L--Bohrer.

Highlights--Pinnacle Bank's Andrew Bohrer tallied four strikeouts, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News