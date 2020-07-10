American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/10

American Legion
SENIORS
Bellevue West 4, Anderson Ford 2
Fairbury 13, Wilber 4
Judds Brothers 9, Omaha North 2
Kearney 2-5, Mount Michael 1-3
Millard South 8, Hickman 4
Millard West 9, Anderson Ford 8
Nebraska City 2, Auburn 0
Omaha Westside 8, Carpet Land 4
Pinnacle Bank 9, YBC Scout Team (Mo.) 2
Syracuse 3, Malcolm 1
JUNIORS
Ashland 6, Rixstine 1
BELLEVUE WEST 4, ANDERSON FORD 2
|Anderson Ford
|000
|011
|0
|--
|2
|3
|2
|Bellevue West
|000
|040
|x
|--
|4
|6
|2
W--Kephart. L--Bishop. S--Toman.
Highlights--After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Bellevue West rallied for four runs in a pivotal fifth inning.
MILLARD WEST 9, ANDERSON FORD 8
|Anderson Ford
|104
|201
|0
|--
|8
|8
|2
|Millard West
|620
|010
|x
|--
|9
|12
|1
W--n/a. L--Bruegman. S--n/a. 2B--AF, A. Bishop, Wesslund; MW, 2. HR--AF, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Anderson Ford had the tying run on second base with one out in the second inning but couldn't bring it in. Aiden Bishop with 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Tyler Bishop had a homer and three runs scored.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 8, CARPET LAND 4
|Omaha Westside
|301
|000
|004
|--
|8
|12
|5
|Carpet Land
|000
|001
|300
|--
|4
|5
|1
W--Kreiling. L--Bell. 2B--OW, Kreiling, Finan, Bargo; CL, Larson. 3B--CL, Van Meter.
Highlights--Carpet Land scored three runs with two outs in the seventh to force extra innings, scoring one run on Jack Larson's double and two more on a Westside error. Brayan Van Meter went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
JUDDS BROTHERS 9, OMAHA NORTH 2
|Omaha North
|010
|010
|0
|--
|2
|4
|5
|Judds Brothers
|230
|103
|x
|--
|9
|7
|1
W--McClung. L--Schlader. 2B--JB, Manske, McLain. HR--ON, Owens.
Highlights--Owen McClung pitched a complete game, allowing only one earned run and fanning nine batters to lead Judds Brothers.
PINNACLE BANK 9, YBC SCOUT TEAM (MO.) 2
|Pinnacle Bank
|014
|40
|--
|9
|9
|1
|YBC Scout Team
|100
|01
|--
|2
|7
|1
W--Lee. L--Pleacher. 2B--PB, Siefkes 2, Sass. 3B--PB, Dunsmore.
Highlights--Justin Siefkes went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead Pinnacle Bank at the plate.
