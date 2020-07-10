American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/10
American Legion

SENIORS

Bellevue West 4, Anderson Ford 2

Fairbury 13, Wilber 4

Judds Brothers 9, Omaha North 2

Kearney 2-5, Mount Michael 1-3

Millard South 8, Hickman 4 

Millard West 9, Anderson Ford 8

Nebraska City 2, Auburn 0

Omaha Westside 8, Carpet Land 4

Pinnacle Bank 9, YBC Scout Team (Mo.) 2 

Syracuse 3, Malcolm 1

JUNIORS

Ashland 6, Rixstine 1

BELLEVUE WEST 4, ANDERSON FORD 2

Anderson Ford  000 011 --
Bellevue West  000 040 --

W--Kephart. L--Bishop. S--Toman.

Highlights--After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Bellevue West rallied for four runs in a pivotal fifth inning.

MILLARD WEST 9, ANDERSON FORD 8

Anderson Ford 1042010--882
Millard West 620010x--9121

W--n/a. L--Bruegman. S--n/a. 2B--AF, A. Bishop, Wesslund; MW, 2. HR--AF, T. Bishop.

Highlights--Anderson Ford had the tying run on second base with one out in the second inning but couldn't bring it in. Aiden Bishop with 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Tyler Bishop had a homer and three runs scored.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 8, CARPET LAND 4

Omaha Westside 301000004--8125
Carpet Land 000001300--451

W--Kreiling. L--Bell. 2B--OW, Kreiling, Finan, Bargo; CL, Larson. 3B--CL, Van Meter. 

Highlights--Carpet Land scored three runs with two outs in the seventh to force extra innings, scoring one run on Jack Larson's double and two more on a Westside error. Brayan Van Meter went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.

JUDDS BROTHERS 9, OMAHA NORTH 2

Omaha North  010 010 --
Judds Brothers  230 103 --

W--McClung. L--Schlader. 2B--JB, Manske, McLain. HR--ON, Owens.

Highlights--Owen McClung pitched a complete game, allowing only one earned run and fanning nine batters to lead Judds Brothers.

PINNACLE BANK 9, YBC SCOUT TEAM (MO.) 2 

Pinnacle Bank  01440--
YBC Scout Team   10001--

W--Lee. L--Pleacher. 2B--PB, Siefkes 2, Sass. 3B--PB, Dunsmore.

Highlights--Justin Siefkes went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead Pinnacle Bank at the plate.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
