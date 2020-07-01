American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/1

Highlights--Teddy Ball gave Lincoln Orthopedic a 11-10 lead during its five-run fifth inning with a two-out, two-run single before LWW retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Jacob Benes scored three runs and Alex Koch went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Brayden Powell went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and four runs for LWW.