American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/1

American Legion
SENIORS
Auburn 10, Mount Michael 2
Carpet Land 9, Union Bank 6
Fairbury 8, Fairfield 0
Fremont 1, Judds Brothers 0
JC Brager 6, Beatrice 0
Louisville-Weeping Water 13, Lincoln Orthopedic 11
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Syracuse 5, Crete 3
CARPET LAND 9, UNION BANK 6
|Union Bank
|002
|220
|0
|--
|6
|3
|1
|Carpet Land
|203
|013
|x
|--
|9
|11
|3
W--Bell. L--Woita. 2B--CP, Larson (3). 3B--CP, Bell.
Highlights--Jack Larson went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored for Carpet Land. Austin Schneider and Brady Bell added three RBIs apiece. Blake Vodicka and Jonah Walker both scored a run and had an RBI for Union Bank.
FREMONT 1, JUDDS BROTHERS 0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|2
|Fremont
|000
|000
|1
|--
|1
|2
|2
W--N/A. L--Bruss.
Highlights--Fremont pushed across the game's only run with one out in the seventh inning, beating Judds Brothers on just two hits, though it drew six walks. Cody Bruss had a hit and a walk for Judds Brothers.
JC BRAGER 6, BEATRICE 0
|Beatrice
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|4
|JC Brager
|002
|013
|x
|--
|6
|5
|1
W--Duncan. L--Reimer. 2B--B, Burroughs, Jobman; JCB, Doty.
Highlights--Andrew Duncan fired a two-hit shutout, striking out eight, as JC Brager handled Beatrice. Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty scored three runs.
LOUISVILLE-WEEPING WATER 13, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 11
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|222
|050
|0
|--
|11
|10
|4
|Louisville-WW
|341
|230
|x
|--
|13
|11
|6
W--Knott. L--Emanuel. 2B--LO, Emanuel; LWW, Powell. 3B--LWW, Renner.
Highlights--Teddy Ball gave Lincoln Orthopedic a 11-10 lead during its five-run fifth inning with a two-out, two-run single before LWW retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Jacob Benes scored three runs and Alex Koch went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Brayden Powell went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and four runs for LWW.
PINNACLE BANK 8, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0
|Sampson Construction
|000
|00
|--
|0
|4
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|203
|12
|--
|8
|6
|1
W--Cox. L--Wubbels. 2B--PB, Siefkes.
