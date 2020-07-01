American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/1
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/1

American Legion

SENIORS

Auburn 10, Mount Michael 2

Carpet Land 9, Union Bank 6

Fairbury 8, Fairfield 0

Fremont 1, Judds Brothers 0

JC Brager 6, Beatrice 0

Louisville-Weeping Water 13, Lincoln Orthopedic 11

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Syracuse 5, Crete 3

CARPET LAND 9, UNION BANK 6

Union Bank 0022200--631
Carpet Land 203013x--9113

W--Bell. L--Woita. 2B--CP, Larson (3). 3B--CP, Bell. 

Highlights--Jack Larson went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored for Carpet Land. Austin Schneider and Brady Bell added three RBIs apiece. Blake Vodicka and Jonah Walker both scored a run and had an RBI for Union Bank.

FREMONT 1, JUDDS BROTHERS 0

Judds Brothers 0000000--042
Fremont 0000001--122

W--N/A. L--Bruss. 

Highlights--Fremont pushed across the game's only run with one out in the seventh inning, beating Judds Brothers on just two hits, though it drew six walks. Cody Bruss had a hit and a walk for Judds Brothers.

JC BRAGER 6, BEATRICE 0

Beatrice 0000000--024
JC Brager 002013x--651

W--Duncan. L--Reimer. 2B--B, Burroughs, Jobman; JCB, Doty.

Highlights--Andrew Duncan fired a two-hit shutout, striking out eight, as JC Brager handled Beatrice. Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty scored three runs.

LOUISVILLE-WEEPING WATER 13, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 11

Lincoln Orthopedic 2220500--11104
Louisville-WW 341230x--13116

W--Knott. L--Emanuel. 2B--LO, Emanuel; LWW, Powell. 3B--LWW, Renner. 

Highlights--Teddy Ball gave Lincoln Orthopedic a 11-10 lead during its five-run fifth inning with a two-out, two-run single before LWW retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Jacob Benes scored three runs and Alex Koch went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Brayden Powell went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and four runs for LWW.

PINNACLE BANK 8, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Sampson Construction  00000--043
Pinnacle Bank  20312--861

W--Cox. L--Wubbels. 2B--PB, Siefkes.

