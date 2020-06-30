American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/30
American Legion

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Carpet Land 15, Sampson Construction 3

JC Brager 11, Union Bank 6

Fremont 6, Anderson Ford 4

Hastings 4, Grand Island 3

Hastings 2, Grand Island 0

Judds Brothers 8, Beatrice 1

Marysville (Kan.) 13, Fairbury 3

Syracuse 12, Malcolm 3

Kearney 5, North Platte 0

North Platte 12, Kearney 4

JUNIORS

Sandhills Publishing 9, Vermeer High Plains 1

CARPET LAND 15, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Sampson Const.  21000--334
Carpet Land  4434x--15131

W--Erikson. L--Wagner. 2B--Sampson Construction, Tw. Brandt, Hillhouse; Carpet Land, Brink, Gaines, Senstock. HR--Erikson.

Highlights--Bryan Van Meter scored four runs and drove in two on a 2-for-3 day at the plate as Carpet Land produced 13 hits. Jacob Rien had three hits, and Cooper Erikson, who also got the win, homered and drove in three runs. Trae Brandt had two RBIs for Sampson Construction.

FREMONT 6, ANDERSON FORD 4

Fremont 0410010--670
Anderson Ford 1200001--471

W--Pitt. L--Hasenpflug. S--Sintek. 2B--Fremont, Mueller; Anderson Ford, Bishop (2). 

Highlights--Aiden Bishop went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Anderson Ford. Cooper Wesslund was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

JC BRAGER 11, UNION BANK 6

JC Brager 6003200--1183
Union Bank 0030120--663

W--Aldridge. L--Mitchell. 2B--Union Bank, Chappelle.

JUDDS  BROTHERS 8, BEATRICE 1

Judds Brothers 0020123--881
Beatrice 1000000--164

W--Hite. L--N/A. 2B--Beatrice, 1. 3B--Judds Brothers, Bruss. 

Highlights--Daustin Manske, Brendan Wilber and Cam Biven each had two hits and Eric Hite pitched five innings of six-hit ball, striking out nine, to lead Judds Brothers.

