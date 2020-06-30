American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/30

American Legion
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Carpet Land 15, Sampson Construction 3
JC Brager 11, Union Bank 6
Fremont 6, Anderson Ford 4
Hastings 4, Grand Island 3
Hastings 2, Grand Island 0
Judds Brothers 8, Beatrice 1
Marysville (Kan.) 13, Fairbury 3
Syracuse 12, Malcolm 3
Kearney 5, North Platte 0
North Platte 12, Kearney 4
JUNIORS
Sandhills Publishing 9, Vermeer High Plains 1
CARPET LAND 15, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Sampson Const.
|210
|00
|--
|3
|3
|4
|Carpet Land
|443
|4x
|--
|15
|13
|1
W--Erikson. L--Wagner. 2B--Sampson Construction, Tw. Brandt, Hillhouse; Carpet Land, Brink, Gaines, Senstock. HR--Erikson.
Highlights--Bryan Van Meter scored four runs and drove in two on a 2-for-3 day at the plate as Carpet Land produced 13 hits. Jacob Rien had three hits, and Cooper Erikson, who also got the win, homered and drove in three runs. Trae Brandt had two RBIs for Sampson Construction.
FREMONT 6, ANDERSON FORD 4
|Fremont
|041
|001
|0
|--
|6
|7
|0
|Anderson Ford
|120
|000
|1
|--
|4
|7
|1
W--Pitt. L--Hasenpflug. S--Sintek. 2B--Fremont, Mueller; Anderson Ford, Bishop (2).
Highlights--Aiden Bishop went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Anderson Ford. Cooper Wesslund was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
JC BRAGER 11, UNION BANK 6
|JC Brager
|600
|320
|0
|--
|11
|8
|3
|Union Bank
|003
|012
|0
|--
|6
|6
|3
W--Aldridge. L--Mitchell. 2B--Union Bank, Chappelle.
JUDDS BROTHERS 8, BEATRICE 1
|Judds Brothers
|002
|012
|3
|--
|8
|8
|1
|Beatrice
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|6
|4
W--Hite. L--N/A. 2B--Beatrice, 1. 3B--Judds Brothers, Bruss.
Highlights--Daustin Manske, Brendan Wilber and Cam Biven each had two hits and Eric Hite pitched five innings of six-hit ball, striking out nine, to lead Judds Brothers.
