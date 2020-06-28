American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/28
American Legion

MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Pinnacle Bank Juniors 9, Judds Brothers 2

Union Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0

At Sherman Field

Carpet Land 11, Beatrice 3

JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 0

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Omaha Skutt 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 7

Omaha Skutt 9, Judds Brothers 7

North Platte 8, Judds Brothers 4

Elkhorn 6, Sampson Construction 2

At Sherman Field

Omaha Westside 2, Carpet Land 1

Omaha Westside 2, Beatrice 0 

Beatrice 5, Sioux Falls West 1 

Nebraska City 11, Anderson Ford 2

JC Brager 6, Papillion-LV South 5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Carpet Land 7, Sioux Falls West 3  

Omaha Westside 17, Sioux Falls West 4

Papillion-LV South 18, Anderson Ford 2 

Papillion-LV South 14, Nebraska City 3

JC Brager 12, Nebraska City 0

At Sherman Field

Waverly 7, Union Bank 3

Union Bank 4, Elkhorn 3

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1

Sampson Construction 6, Waverly 1

North Platte 5, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 3

Omaha Skutt 11, North Platte 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

At Sherman Field

Anderson Ford 7, Sioux Falls West 1

JC Brager 9, Omaha Westside 8

Omaha Skutt 5, Waverly 0

Championship: JC Brager 11, Omaha Skutt 0

At Den Hartog Field

Judds Brothers 12, Sampson Construction 4, 6 inn.

Union Bank 12, North Platte 4

Nebraska City 6, Beatrice 2

Elkhorn 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 2

Carpet Land 5, Papillion-La Vista South 1

OTHER SENIORS

EMN 5, Auburn 4

Hickman 8, Complete Game Cardinals 3

Hickman 10, Impact 4, 5 inn.

Hickman 4, NBA 1

Millard North 11, Hays, Kan. 0

ANDERSON FORD 7, SIOUX FALLS WEST, S.D. 1

Anderson Ford  000 103 --
Sioux Falls West  001 000 --

W--A. Bishop. L--Stahl. 2B--Anderson Ford, T. Bishop, A. Bishop 2. 3B--Anderson Ford, Bruegman.

Highlights--Aiden Bishop pitched six strong innings for Anderson Ford, allowing just one hit and recording seven strikeouts. He also had two doubles and two RBIs.

CARPET LAND 5, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 1

PLVS 1000000--130
Carpet Land 000221x--562

W--Beer. L--Bland. 2B--Carpet Land, Erikson. 

Highlights--Jaelyn Welch with 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for Carpet Land. Josh Senstock had two RBIs, and Drew Beer pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

JC BRAGER 9, OMAHA WESTSIDE 8

O. Westside  000 051 --
JC Brager  000 003 --

W--Bjorkman. L--Godfrey. 2B--O. Westside, Barajas, Kreiling, JC Brager, Allen, Doty.

Highlights--Zach Saale singled in the bottom of the seventh to help JC Brager defeat Omaha Westside in a walk-off. Tristan Allen added three RBIs.

JC BRAGER 11, OMAHA SKUTT 0

JC Brager  030 103 --11 14 
Omaha Skutt  000 000 --

W--Wilken. L--Kudron. 2B--JC Brager, Saale.

ELKHORN 9, PINNACLE BANK JUNIORS 2

Elkhorn  021 031 --
Pinnacle Bank  000 000 --

W--Bertucci. L--Eacker. 2B--Elkhorn, Gutschow, Beekman, Bertucci 2, Pinnacle Bank Juniors, Riedmiller.

Highlights--Aidan Bertucci had a day for Elkhorn with two doubles, two RBIs and picked up the victory after pitching six innings. Taiyo Takahashi had two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 12, JUDDS BROTHERS 4, 6 INN.

Judds Brothers   300 001 --
Sampson Construction   208 002 --12 

W--McNeil. L--McClung. 2B--Judds Brothers, Hunt, Sampson Construction, Brandt 2, McNeil, Salisbury.

Highlights--Dylan McNeil pitched five innings with nine strikeouts in relief for Sampson Construction. McNeil added a double and two RBIs for the Lincoln High legion team. Tristan Brandt added two doubles and two RBIs. Jake Stroh went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for Judds.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
