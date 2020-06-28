American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/28

American Legion
MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Pinnacle Bank Juniors 9, Judds Brothers 2
Union Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0
At Sherman Field
Carpet Land 11, Beatrice 3
JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 0
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Omaha Skutt 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 7
Omaha Skutt 9, Judds Brothers 7
North Platte 8, Judds Brothers 4
Elkhorn 6, Sampson Construction 2
At Sherman Field
Omaha Westside 2, Carpet Land 1
Omaha Westside 2, Beatrice 0
Beatrice 5, Sioux Falls West 1
Nebraska City 11, Anderson Ford 2
JC Brager 6, Papillion-LV South 5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Carpet Land 7, Sioux Falls West 3
Omaha Westside 17, Sioux Falls West 4
Papillion-LV South 18, Anderson Ford 2
Papillion-LV South 14, Nebraska City 3
JC Brager 12, Nebraska City 0
At Sherman Field
Waverly 7, Union Bank 3
Union Bank 4, Elkhorn 3
Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1
Sampson Construction 6, Waverly 1
North Platte 5, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 3
Omaha Skutt 11, North Platte 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
At Sherman Field
Anderson Ford 7, Sioux Falls West 1
JC Brager 9, Omaha Westside 8
Omaha Skutt 5, Waverly 0
Championship: JC Brager 11, Omaha Skutt 0
At Den Hartog Field
Judds Brothers 12, Sampson Construction 4, 6 inn.
Union Bank 12, North Platte 4
Nebraska City 6, Beatrice 2
Elkhorn 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 2
Carpet Land 5, Papillion-La Vista South 1
OTHER SENIORS
EMN 5, Auburn 4
Hickman 8, Complete Game Cardinals 3
Hickman 10, Impact 4, 5 inn.
Hickman 4, NBA 1
Millard North 11, Hays, Kan. 0
ANDERSON FORD 7, SIOUX FALLS WEST, S.D. 1
|Anderson Ford
|000
|103
|3
|--
|7
|7
|1
|Sioux Falls West
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|1
|0
W--A. Bishop. L--Stahl. 2B--Anderson Ford, T. Bishop, A. Bishop 2. 3B--Anderson Ford, Bruegman.
Highlights--Aiden Bishop pitched six strong innings for Anderson Ford, allowing just one hit and recording seven strikeouts. He also had two doubles and two RBIs.
CARPET LAND 5, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 1
|PLVS
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|3
|0
|Carpet Land
|000
|221
|x
|--
|5
|6
|2
W--Beer. L--Bland. 2B--Carpet Land, Erikson.
Highlights--Jaelyn Welch with 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for Carpet Land. Josh Senstock had two RBIs, and Drew Beer pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.
JC BRAGER 9, OMAHA WESTSIDE 8
|O. Westside
|000
|051
|2
|--
|8
|7
|1
|JC Brager
|000
|003
|6
|--
|9
|7
|5
W--Bjorkman. L--Godfrey. 2B--O. Westside, Barajas, Kreiling, JC Brager, Allen, Doty.
Highlights--Zach Saale singled in the bottom of the seventh to help JC Brager defeat Omaha Westside in a walk-off. Tristan Allen added three RBIs.
JC BRAGER 11, OMAHA SKUTT 0
|JC Brager
|030
|103
|4
|--
|11
|14
|1
|Omaha Skutt
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|3
|2
W--Wilken. L--Kudron. 2B--JC Brager, Saale.
ELKHORN 9, PINNACLE BANK JUNIORS 2
|Elkhorn
|021
|031
|2
|--
|9
|9
|1
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|000
|2
|--
|2
|2
|4
W--Bertucci. L--Eacker. 2B--Elkhorn, Gutschow, Beekman, Bertucci 2, Pinnacle Bank Juniors, Riedmiller.
Highlights--Aidan Bertucci had a day for Elkhorn with two doubles, two RBIs and picked up the victory after pitching six innings. Taiyo Takahashi had two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 12, JUDDS BROTHERS 4, 6 INN.
|Judds Brothers
|300
|001
|--
|4
|4
|2
|Sampson Construction
|208
|002
|--
|12
|8
|0
W--McNeil. L--McClung. 2B--Judds Brothers, Hunt, Sampson Construction, Brandt 2, McNeil, Salisbury.
Highlights--Dylan McNeil pitched five innings with nine strikeouts in relief for Sampson Construction. McNeil added a double and two RBIs for the Lincoln High legion team. Tristan Brandt added two doubles and two RBIs. Jake Stroh went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for Judds.
