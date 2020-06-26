American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/26
agate

  Updated
American Legion

MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT

POOLS

AL East: Omaha Skutt (2-0), North Platte (1-0), Pinnacle Bank Juniors (1-1), Judds Brothers (0-3)

AL West: Union Bank (1-0), Elkhorn (1-0), Waverly (0-0), Sampson Construction (0-2)

NL East: Omaha Westside (2-0), Carpet Land (1-1), Beatrice (1-2), Sioux Falls (S.D.) West (0-1)

NL West: JC Brager (2-0), Nebraska City (1-0), Papillion-La Vista South (0-1), Anderson Ford (0-2)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Pinnacle Bank Juniors 9, Judds Brothers 2

Union Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0

At Sherman Field

Carpet Land 11, Beatrice 3

JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 0

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Omaha Skutt 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 7

Omaha Skutt 9, Judds Brothers 7

North Platte 8, Judds Brothers 4

Elkhorn 6, Sampson Construction 2

Waverly vs. Union Bank, ssp. to 9 a.m. Sat.

At Sherman Field

Omaha Westside 2, Carpet Land 1

Omaha Westside 2, Beatrice 0 

Beatrice 5, Sioux Falls West 1 

Nebraska City 11, Anderson Ford 2

JC Brager 6, Papillion-LV South 5

SATURDAY'S GAMES

At Den Hartog Field

Sioux Falls West vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.

Sioux Falls West vs. Omaha Westside, 12:30 p.m.

Papillion-LV South vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.

Papillion-LV South vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Nebraska City, 7:30 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Elkhorn vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Waverly, 12:30 p.m.

Sampson Construction vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.

North Platte vs. Pinnacle Bank Juniors, 5:30 p.m.

North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

At Sherman Field

NL East No. 4 vs. NL West No. 4, 10 a.m.

NL East No. 1 vs. NL West No. 1, 12:30 p.m.

AL East No. 1 vs. AL West No. 1, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

At Den Hartog Field

AL East No. 4 vs. AL West No. 4, 10 a.m.

AL East No. 3 vs. AL West No. 3, 12:30 p.m.

AL East No. 2 vs. AL West No. 2, 3 p.m.

NL East No. 3 vs. NL West No. 3, 5:30 p.m.

NL East No. 2 vs. NL West No. 2, 7:30 p.m.

OTHER SENIORS RESULTS

Hickman 6, Strikezone (Kan.) 0

Hickman 15, Inside The Lines (Kan.) 3

Fremont 11-4, Grand Island 3-6

Norfolk 4, Ashland 2

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plains 10, Grand Island 7

Grand Island 5, Vermeer High Plains 2

JC BRAGER 6, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 5

Papio South  000 203 --
JC Brager  300 021 --

W--Bjorkman. L--Horn. S--Pfundt. 2B--Papio South, Curtis, JC Brager, Bjorkman, Duncan.

Highlights--Andrew Duncan recorded three RBI and a double as JC Brager held on victorious over Papio South.

ELKHORN 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2

Sampson Construction  010 100 --
Elkhorn  401 001 x--

W--N/A. L--Salisbury. 3B--SC, McNeil.

OMAHA SKUTT 9, JUDDS BROTHERS 7

Omaha Skutt 12001302--9101
Judds Brothers 10140100--764

W--N/A. L--Wilber. 2B--Omaha Skutt, 1; Judds Brothers, Bruss, Hite. 3B--Omaha Skutt 1. 

Highlights--Omaha Skutt had five players with two hits and won on a pair of runs in the eighth. Cody Bruss and Eric Hite each had two hits for Judds Brothers, with Bruss adding a run and an RBI and Hite two RBIs and two walks.

NEBRASKA CITY 11, ANDERSON FORD 2

Nebraska City   005024--11 
Anderson Ford   000110 --

W--Williams. L--Bruegman. 2B--Nebraska City, Betts, Anderson Ford, T. Bishop. 3B--Anderson Ford, T. Bishop.

Highlights--Tyler Bishop led Anderson Ford with a double, triple and an RBI. Aiden Bishop added two hits and and a run scored. Clay Stovall scored three times to lead Nebraska City.

NORTH PLATTE 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 4

North Platte  022 201 --11 
Judds Brothers  200 101 --

W--N/A. L--Hite.

Highlights--Cody Bruss picked up two RBI for Judds Brothers. Eric Hite suffered the loss, but recorded three strikeouts.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 2, CARPET LAND 1

Omaha Westside 0001100--260
Carpet Land 0010000--142

W--Payton. L--Goodyear. S--Godfrey. 2B--Omaha Westside, Yeager; Carpet Land, Springer. 3B--Omaha Westside, Goodwin. 

Highlights--Cole Payton pitched five innings of one-run ball and got the win for Omaha Westside. Grant Springer had two of Carpet Land's four hits.

OMAHA SKUTT 9, PINNACLE BANK JUNIORS 7

Omaha Skutt 5000400--910 
Pinnacle Bank  200 011 --0

W--Vollmer. L--Shaffer. S--Emanuel. 2B--OS, Connor, O'Brien; PB, Sturdy. 3B--PB, Sturdy. HR--OS, Connor.

Highlights--Nolan Connor homered, doubled and finished with three RBIs to lead, Skutt, which had to hold off a late Pinnacle Bank rally.

