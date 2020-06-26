American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/26

American Legion
MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT
POOLS
AL East: Omaha Skutt (2-0), North Platte (1-0), Pinnacle Bank Juniors (1-1), Judds Brothers (0-3)
AL West: Union Bank (1-0), Elkhorn (1-0), Waverly (0-0), Sampson Construction (0-2)
NL East: Omaha Westside (2-0), Carpet Land (1-1), Beatrice (1-2), Sioux Falls (S.D.) West (0-1)
NL West: JC Brager (2-0), Nebraska City (1-0), Papillion-La Vista South (0-1), Anderson Ford (0-2)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Pinnacle Bank Juniors 9, Judds Brothers 2
Union Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0
At Sherman Field
Carpet Land 11, Beatrice 3
JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 0
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Omaha Skutt 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 7
Omaha Skutt 9, Judds Brothers 7
North Platte 8, Judds Brothers 4
Elkhorn 6, Sampson Construction 2
Waverly vs. Union Bank, ssp. to 9 a.m. Sat.
At Sherman Field
Omaha Westside 2, Carpet Land 1
Omaha Westside 2, Beatrice 0
Beatrice 5, Sioux Falls West 1
Nebraska City 11, Anderson Ford 2
JC Brager 6, Papillion-LV South 5
SATURDAY'S GAMES
At Den Hartog Field
Sioux Falls West vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.
Sioux Falls West vs. Omaha Westside, 12:30 p.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Nebraska City, 7:30 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Elkhorn vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Waverly, 12:30 p.m.
Sampson Construction vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.
North Platte vs. Pinnacle Bank Juniors, 5:30 p.m.
North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
At Sherman Field
NL East No. 4 vs. NL West No. 4, 10 a.m.
NL East No. 1 vs. NL West No. 1, 12:30 p.m.
AL East No. 1 vs. AL West No. 1, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
At Den Hartog Field
AL East No. 4 vs. AL West No. 4, 10 a.m.
AL East No. 3 vs. AL West No. 3, 12:30 p.m.
AL East No. 2 vs. AL West No. 2, 3 p.m.
NL East No. 3 vs. NL West No. 3, 5:30 p.m.
NL East No. 2 vs. NL West No. 2, 7:30 p.m.
OTHER SENIORS RESULTS
Hickman 6, Strikezone (Kan.) 0
Hickman 15, Inside The Lines (Kan.) 3
Fremont 11-4, Grand Island 3-6
Norfolk 4, Ashland 2
JUNIORS
Vermeer High Plains 10, Grand Island 7
Grand Island 5, Vermeer High Plains 2
JC BRAGER 6, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 5
|Papio South
|000
|203
|0
|--
|5
|3
|1
|JC Brager
|300
|021
|X
|--
|6
|4
|3
W--Bjorkman. L--Horn. S--Pfundt. 2B--Papio South, Curtis, JC Brager, Bjorkman, Duncan.
Highlights--Andrew Duncan recorded three RBI and a double as JC Brager held on victorious over Papio South.
ELKHORN 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Sampson Construction
|010
|100
|0
|--
|2
|6
|1
|Elkhorn
|401
|001
|x
|--
|6
|5
|2
W--N/A. L--Salisbury. 3B--SC, McNeil.
OMAHA SKUTT 9, JUDDS BROTHERS 7
|Omaha Skutt
|120
|013
|02
|--
|9
|10
|1
|Judds Brothers
|101
|401
|00
|--
|7
|6
|4
W--N/A. L--Wilber. 2B--Omaha Skutt, 1; Judds Brothers, Bruss, Hite. 3B--Omaha Skutt 1.
Highlights--Omaha Skutt had five players with two hits and won on a pair of runs in the eighth. Cody Bruss and Eric Hite each had two hits for Judds Brothers, with Bruss adding a run and an RBI and Hite two RBIs and two walks.
NEBRASKA CITY 11, ANDERSON FORD 2
|Nebraska City
|005
|024
|--
|11
|8
|0
|Anderson Ford
|000
|110
|--
|2
|6
|3
W--Williams. L--Bruegman. 2B--Nebraska City, Betts, Anderson Ford, T. Bishop. 3B--Anderson Ford, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Tyler Bishop led Anderson Ford with a double, triple and an RBI. Aiden Bishop added two hits and and a run scored. Clay Stovall scored three times to lead Nebraska City.
NORTH PLATTE 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 4
|North Platte
|022
|201
|1
|--
|8
|11
|3
|Judds Brothers
|200
|101
|0
|--
|4
|6
|3
W--N/A. L--Hite.
Highlights--Cody Bruss picked up two RBI for Judds Brothers. Eric Hite suffered the loss, but recorded three strikeouts.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 2, CARPET LAND 1
|Omaha Westside
|000
|110
|0
|--
|2
|6
|0
|Carpet Land
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|4
|2
W--Payton. L--Goodyear. S--Godfrey. 2B--Omaha Westside, Yeager; Carpet Land, Springer. 3B--Omaha Westside, Goodwin.
Highlights--Cole Payton pitched five innings of one-run ball and got the win for Omaha Westside. Grant Springer had two of Carpet Land's four hits.
OMAHA SKUTT 9, PINNACLE BANK JUNIORS 7
|Omaha Skutt
|500
|040
|0
|--
|9
|10
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|200
|011
|3
|--
|7
|8
|0
W--Vollmer. L--Shaffer. S--Emanuel. 2B--OS, Connor, O'Brien; PB, Sturdy. 3B--PB, Sturdy. HR--OS, Connor.
Highlights--Nolan Connor homered, doubled and finished with three RBIs to lead, Skutt, which had to hold off a late Pinnacle Bank rally.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!