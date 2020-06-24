American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/24
American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 11, Fort Calhoun 8

Auburn 9, Syracuse 3

Carpet Land 7, Judds Brothers 0

Elmwood-Murdock 8, Lincoln Orthopedic 1

Grand Island 9-2, North Platte 5-3

Gretna 5, Sampson Construction 3

Hastings 2, Kearney 1

Hickman 10, Omaha Concordia 2

JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 2

Union Bank 8, Beatrice 1

JUNORS

Ashland 15, Fort Calhoun 8

Gretna 7, Sampson Construction 3

Vermeer High Plains 15, Stonebrook Exteriors 5

CARPET LAND 7, JUDDS BROTHERS 0

Carpet Land 0211201--750
Judds Brothers 0000000--025

W--Beer. L--Green. 2B--CL, Bell (2), Erikson, Wragge. 

Highlights--Five Carpet Land pitchers combined on the shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out three.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 8, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 1

Elmwood-Murdock 2100410--870
Lincoln Orthopedic 0100000--155

W--n/a. L--Lanka. 

Highlights--Trenton Lanka's second-inning single drove in Grant Doty for Lincoln Orthopedic's only run.

GRETNA 5, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Sampson Construction 0000300--368
Gretna 103010x--561

W--n/a. L--Wunbles. 2B--SC, Trevarrow 2, Gretna, 1. 

Highlights--Camden Trevarrow went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Sampson.

JC BRAGER 9, ANDERSON FORD 2

JC Brager 0080001--990
Anderson Ford 1010000--28

W--Craft. L--Teinert. 2B--JCB, Aldridge, Masur, Topil, Wilken; AF, Wesslund. 

Highlights--Mason Masur went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for JC Brager. Cooper Wesslund was 3-for-3 with a double and a run for Anderson Ford.

UNION BANK 8, BEATRICE 1

Beatrice 0001000--161
Union Bank 101006x--890

W--Bauer. L--Zabokrtsky. 2B--Bea., Jobman; UB, Chapelle.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

