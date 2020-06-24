American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/24

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 11, Fort Calhoun 8
Auburn 9, Syracuse 3
Carpet Land 7, Judds Brothers 0
Elmwood-Murdock 8, Lincoln Orthopedic 1
Grand Island 9-2, North Platte 5-3
Gretna 5, Sampson Construction 3
Hastings 2, Kearney 1
Hickman 10, Omaha Concordia 2
JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 2
Union Bank 8, Beatrice 1
JUNORS
Ashland 15, Fort Calhoun 8
Gretna 7, Sampson Construction 3
Vermeer High Plains 15, Stonebrook Exteriors 5
CARPET LAND 7, JUDDS BROTHERS 0
|Carpet Land
|021
|120
|1
|--
|7
|5
|0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|5
W--Beer. L--Green. 2B--CL, Bell (2), Erikson, Wragge.
Highlights--Five Carpet Land pitchers combined on the shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 8, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 1
|Elmwood-Murdock
|210
|041
|0
|--
|8
|7
|0
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|010
|000
|0
|--
|1
|5
|5
W--n/a. L--Lanka.
Highlights--Trenton Lanka's second-inning single drove in Grant Doty for Lincoln Orthopedic's only run.
GRETNA 5, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Sampson Construction
|000
|030
|0
|--
|3
|6
|8
|Gretna
|103
|010
|x
|--
|5
|6
|1
W--n/a. L--Wunbles. 2B--SC, Trevarrow 2, Gretna, 1.
Highlights--Camden Trevarrow went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Sampson.
JC BRAGER 9, ANDERSON FORD 2
|JC Brager
|008
|000
|1
|--
|9
|9
|0
|Anderson Ford
|101
|000
|0
|--
|2
|8
0
W--Craft. L--Teinert. 2B--JCB, Aldridge, Masur, Topil, Wilken; AF, Wesslund.
Highlights--Mason Masur went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for JC Brager. Cooper Wesslund was 3-for-3 with a double and a run for Anderson Ford.
UNION BANK 8, BEATRICE 1
|Beatrice
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|6
|1
|Union Bank
|101
|006
|x
|--
|8
|9
|0
W--Bauer. L--Zabokrtsky. 2B--Bea., Jobman; UB, Chapelle.
