American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/23

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 9, Judds Brothers 8
Carpet Land 14-11, Beatrice 6-6
Fremont 14, Sampson Construction 2
Hastings 11, Columbus 1
Hickman 10, Crete 0
Hickman 8, Waverly 3
JC Brager 7, Gretna 6
Malcolm 6, Wilber 5, 8 inn.
Seward 4, Fairbury 2
Waverly 2, Nebraska City 1
Ashland 8, Waterloo Valley 6
JUNIORS
Sampson Construction 10, Fremont 9
CARPET LAND 11, BEATRICE 6
|Carpet Land
|151
|301
|0
|--
|11
|11
|1
|Beatrice
|120
|003
|0
|--
|6
|5
|3
W--Mosser. L--Humphrey. 2B--CL, Beer, Springer, Erikson. HR--CL, Larsen, Bell, Schneider, Erikson.
Highlights--Carpet Land hit four home runs, including one from Cooper Erikson, who finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
JC BRAGER 7, GRETNA 6
|Gretna
|003
|300
|0
|--
|6
|4
|1
|JC Brager
|104
|020
|x
|--
|7
|11
|0
W--Wilken. L--NA. 2B--JC, Doty. 3B--JC, Wilken.
Highlights--Connor Wilken had two hits, and struck out five over 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Jackson Doty, Tristan Allen and Sam Craft each had two RBIs for Brager.
CARPET LAND 14, BEATRICE 6
|Carpet Land
|215
|501
|--
|14
|12
|3
|Beatrice
|100
|311
|--
|6
|5
|3
W--Gaines. L--Reis. 2B--Carpet Land, Welch 2, Romero; Beatrice, Schaffer.
Highlights--Tyson Romero's double was part of Carpet Land's five-run third inning. Carpet Land, made up of players from Lincoln East, had eight RBIs from the first four hitters, including three by Josh Senstock. Jaelyn Welch had three hits and two RBIs for Carpet Land.
FREMONT 14, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Fremont
|305
|15
|--
|14
|10
|3
|Sampson Construction
|200
|00
|--
|2
|2
|3
W--Sintek. L--Vanderford. 2B--FRE, Benson, Gifford, McKenzie.
Highlights--Camden Trevarrow went 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead Sampson Construction.
ANDERSON FORD 9, JUDDS BROTHERS 8
|Anderson Ford
|001
|602
|0
|--
|9
|14
|0
|Judds Brothers
|305
|000
|0
|--
|8
|10
|0
W--A. Bishop. L--Manske. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug (2), A. Bishop, Wesslund, Haney, Steiger; JB, Duncan, Bruss. 3B--AF, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Aiden Bishop had three hits and two RBIs at the plate while shutting the door on Judds Brothers' rally attempt in the seventh inning. Eric Hite, Logan Hunt and Devan McLain each had two RBIs for Judds.
