American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/21
American Legion

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 8, South Sioux City 5

Auburn 8, Ashland 6

Gretna 8, Judds Brothers 5

JC Brager 9-2, Omaha Gross 1-1

Millard Sox 13, Sampson Construction 7

South Dakota Bulls 11, Anderson Ford 3

Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby 15, Malcolm 7

Union Bank 8, Omaha Burke 4, 10 inn.

Union Bank 11, Omaha Central 1

JUNIORS

Auburn 5, Ashland 4

Lincoln Lutheran 8, Nemaha 2

Sampson Construction 9, Springfield 9, 6 inn.

MILLARD SOX 13, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7

Millard Sox   316003 --13 13 
Sampson Construction   103 012 --

W--Kopf. L--Wunbles. 2B--MS, Dimig (2). 3B--MS, Neubauer.

Highlights--Austin Dimig had four RBIs to lead Millard Sox. Dylan McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Sampson Construction.

SOUTH DAKOTA BULLS 11, ANDERSON FORD 3

Anderson Ford   002 01 --
South Dakota   014 15 --11 6

W--Thompson. L--T. Bishop. 2B--SD, Sandbulte, Thompson. HR--AF, T. Bishop.

Highlights--Tyler Bishop and Lynden Bruegman each had two hits and an RBI to lead Anderson Ford.

JC BRAGER 2, OMAHA GROSS 1

Omaha Gross  000 010 00 --
JC Brager  100 001 0X --

W--Steer. L--N/A. S--Wilken. 2B--JB, Doty, Flege, Saale.

Highlights--Zach Saale drove in the go-ahead run for JC Brager with a double in the bottom of the fifth. JC Brager starter Connor Pfundt went four innings, striking out seven while giving up five hits and no runs. 

UNION BANK 11, OMAHA CENTRAL 1

Union Bank   162 20 --11 
Omaha Central   000 10 --

W--Heim. L--Sullivan. 2B--UB, Moore, Chapelle, Vodicka, Woita; OC, Sullivan.

Highlights--Jase Woita went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to help Union Bank capture the Battle For Omaha tournament championship. Union Bank went 6-0 in the tournament.

ANDERSON FORD 8, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 5

South Sioux City  310 01000 --
Anderson Ford  230 001 2X --

W--N/A. L--N/A. 2B--AF, A. Bishop.

Highlights--Aiden Bishop led Anderson Ford offensively, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Nolan Haney and Bishop both provided solid relief. Haney went three innings, striking out five while surrendering two hits. Bishop struck out four in two innings of work, only giving up one hit.

JC BRAGER 9, OMAHA GROSS 1

Omaha Gross   000 01 --
JC Brager   611 1x --

W--Aldridge. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Bjorkman, Dragoo.

Highlights--Hunter Dragoo drove in three runs and Carter Bjorkman drove in two to lead JC Brager.

UNION BANK 8, OMAHA BURKE 4

10 innings

Union Bank 000 040 000 --11 
Omaha Burke 000 003 100 --10 

W--Walker. L--Oetter. 2B--UB, Finder (2); OB, Christianson (2). 3B--UB, Vodicka.

Highlights--Colby Chapelle went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Union Bank while Blake Vodicka and Joe Finder added two RBIs each.

GRETNA 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 5

Gretna  0501002--
Judds Brothers  030 010 --

W--N/A. L--Manske. 2B--JB, Helmstadter.

Highlights--Colby Helmstadter had two hits and Logan Hunt drove in two runs for Judds Brothers.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
