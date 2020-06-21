American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/21

American Legion
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 8, South Sioux City 5
Auburn 8, Ashland 6
Gretna 8, Judds Brothers 5
JC Brager 9-2, Omaha Gross 1-1
Millard Sox 13, Sampson Construction 7
South Dakota Bulls 11, Anderson Ford 3
Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby 15, Malcolm 7
Union Bank 8, Omaha Burke 4, 10 inn.
Union Bank 11, Omaha Central 1
JUNIORS
Auburn 5, Ashland 4
Lincoln Lutheran 8, Nemaha 2
Sampson Construction 9, Springfield 9, 6 inn.
MILLARD SOX 13, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7
|Millard Sox
|316
|003
|--
|13
|13
|4
|Sampson Construction
|103
|012
|--
|7
|6
|4
W--Kopf. L--Wunbles. 2B--MS, Dimig (2). 3B--MS, Neubauer.
Highlights--Austin Dimig had four RBIs to lead Millard Sox. Dylan McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Sampson Construction.
SOUTH DAKOTA BULLS 11, ANDERSON FORD 3
|Anderson Ford
|002
|01
|--
|3
|4
|1
|South Dakota
|014
|15
|--
|11
|6
|0
W--Thompson. L--T. Bishop. 2B--SD, Sandbulte, Thompson. HR--AF, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Tyler Bishop and Lynden Bruegman each had two hits and an RBI to lead Anderson Ford.
JC BRAGER 2, OMAHA GROSS 1
|Omaha Gross
|000
|010
|00
|--
|1
|6
|2
|JC Brager
|100
|001
|0X
|--
|2
|5
|0
W--Steer. L--N/A. S--Wilken. 2B--JB, Doty, Flege, Saale.
Highlights--Zach Saale drove in the go-ahead run for JC Brager with a double in the bottom of the fifth. JC Brager starter Connor Pfundt went four innings, striking out seven while giving up five hits and no runs.
UNION BANK 11, OMAHA CENTRAL 1
|Union Bank
|162
|20
|--
|11
|6
|0
|Omaha Central
|000
|10
|--
|1
|2
|5
W--Heim. L--Sullivan. 2B--UB, Moore, Chapelle, Vodicka, Woita; OC, Sullivan.
Highlights--Jase Woita went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to help Union Bank capture the Battle For Omaha tournament championship. Union Bank went 6-0 in the tournament.
ANDERSON FORD 8, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 5
|South Sioux City
|310
|010
|00
|--
|5
|4
|0
|Anderson Ford
|230
|001
|2X
|--
|8
|9
|1
W--N/A. L--N/A. 2B--AF, A. Bishop.
Highlights--Aiden Bishop led Anderson Ford offensively, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Nolan Haney and Bishop both provided solid relief. Haney went three innings, striking out five while surrendering two hits. Bishop struck out four in two innings of work, only giving up one hit.
JC BRAGER 9, OMAHA GROSS 1
|Omaha Gross
|000
|01
|--
|1
|6
|2
|JC Brager
|611
|1x
|--
|9
|3
|0
W--Aldridge. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Bjorkman, Dragoo.
Highlights--Hunter Dragoo drove in three runs and Carter Bjorkman drove in two to lead JC Brager.
UNION BANK 8, OMAHA BURKE 4
10 innings
|Union Bank
|000
|040
|000
|4
|--
|8
|11
|3
|Omaha Burke
|000
|003
|100
|0
|--
|4
|10
|1
W--Walker. L--Oetter. 2B--UB, Finder (2); OB, Christianson (2). 3B--UB, Vodicka.
Highlights--Colby Chapelle went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Union Bank while Blake Vodicka and Joe Finder added two RBIs each.
GRETNA 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 5
|Gretna
|050
|100
|2
|--
|8
|5
|5
|Judds Brothers
|030
|010
|1
|--
|5
|7
|7
W--N/A. L--Manske. 2B--JB, Helmstadter.
Highlights--Colby Helmstadter had two hits and Logan Hunt drove in two runs for Judds Brothers.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!