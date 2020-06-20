American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/20

American Legion
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 12, Gladstone (Mich.) 4, 6 inn.
Auburn 7, Syracuse 2
BDS 10, Fairbury 4
Beatrice 10-4, Springfield 2-1
Brandon Valley (S.D.) 7, Carpet Land 0
Dakota Valley (S.D.) 8, Anderson Ford 4
Judds Brothers 16, Millard Sox 0, 5 inn.
Judds Brothers 13, Omaha Bryan 6
Kearney 6, Mount Michael 3
Millard North 13, JC Brager 5, 5 inn.
Union Bank 8, Denver Bears 0, 5 inn.
Union Bank 12, Papillion-La Vista 2, 5 inn.
Waverly 15, Nebraska City 3
JUNIORS
Vermeer High Plains 10, Papillion-La Vista 5
Vermeer High Plains 7, Millard North 1
BRANDON VALLEY 7, CARPET LAND 0
|Carpet Land
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|3
|0
|Brandon Valley
|100
|024
|x
|--
|7
|11
|1
W--Hupke. L--Clementi. 2B--BV, Knecht. 3B--CL, Beer; BV, Kolbeck. HR--BV, Kolbeck, Haase.
Highlights--Drew Beer went 1-for-3 with a double for Carpet Land.
DAKOTA VALLEY 8, ANDERSON FORD 4
|Anderson Ford
|100
|001
|2
|--
|4
|5
|4
|Dakota Valley
|511
|100
|x
|--
|8
|9
|0
W--n/a. L--Gubbels. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, Wesslund. 3B--AF, Bishop, Bruegman.
Highlights--Lynden Bruegman went 2-for-3, including a triple, with a run scored for Anderson Ford. Cooper Wesslund tacked on two RBIs as well. Caden Steiger pitched three innings in relief for Anderson Ford, striking out three while giving up three hits and a run.
UNION BANK 8, DENVER BEARS 0
5 innings
|Union Bank
|120
|14
|--
|8
|10
|0
|Denver
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|2
W--Moore. L--White. 2B--UB, Moore, Woita, Finder. 3B--UB, Finder.
Highlights--Joe Finder doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Josh Moore added three hits and three RBIs to lead Union Bank.
JUDDS BROTHERS 13, OMAHA BRYAN 6
|Judds Brothers
|620
|040
|10
|--
|13
|13
|0
|Omaha Bryan
|050
|010
|00
|--
|6
|5
|4
W--N/A. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Helmstadter, Bruss. 3B--JB, Green.
JUDDS BROTHERS 16, MILLARD SOX 0
5 innings
|Judds Brothers
|366
|10
|--
|16
|6
|1
|Millard Sox
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|3
W--Hite. L--n/a. 2B--JB, McClung. 3B--JB, Bruss.
Highlights--Judds Brothers' Eric Hite dominated on the mound, giving up only one hit in a five-inning shutout. Hite also struck out seven. Cody Bruss and Brendan Wilber each had two hits for Judds Brothers, while Logan Hunt had a team-high three RBIs.
MILLARD NORTH 13, JC BRAGER 5
5 innings
|JC Brager
|104
|00
|--
|5
|6
|1
|Millard North
|015
|07
|--
|13
|12
|2
W--Denenbrog. L--Craft. 2B--JB, Saale (2); MN, Johnson, Mendez. 3B--MN, Vermaas. HR--MN, Roland.
Highlights--Zach Saale led JC Brager offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. JC Brager's Carter Bjorkman also tallied two hits, scoring one.
UNION BANK 12, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 2
5 innings
|Union Bank
|901
|02
|--
|12
|9
|1
|Papillion La-Vista
|200
|00
|--
|2
|4
|1
W--Mitchell. L--Whitehill. 2B--UB, Aldridge.
Highlights--Blake Vodicka tallied four RBIs and two runs scored for Union Bank in a 2-for-3 day, while Ben Mitchell went all the way, striking out six in a five-inning complete game.
ANDERSON FORD 12, GLADSTONE 4
6 innings
|Gladstone
|102
|010
|--
|4
|6
|0
|Anderson Ford
|006
|204
|--
|12
|13
|0
W--Hasenpflug. L--n/a. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, A. Bishop (2), Haney.
Highlights--Aiden Bishop went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as nine Anderson Ford batters collected a hit. Anderson Ford starter Bradyn Hasenpflug pitched five innings, surrendering four runs on four hits while striking out six.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!