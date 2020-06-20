American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/20
American Legion

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 12, Gladstone (Mich.) 4, 6 inn.

Auburn 7, Syracuse 2

BDS 10, Fairbury 4

Beatrice 10-4, Springfield 2-1

Brandon Valley (S.D.) 7, Carpet Land 0

Dakota Valley (S.D.) 8, Anderson Ford 4

Judds Brothers 16, Millard Sox 0, 5 inn.

Judds Brothers 13, Omaha Bryan 6

Kearney 6, Mount Michael 3 

Millard North 13, JC Brager 5, 5 inn.

Union Bank 8, Denver Bears 0, 5 inn.

Union Bank 12, Papillion-La Vista 2, 5 inn.

Waverly 15, Nebraska City 3

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plains 10, Papillion-La Vista 5

Vermeer High Plains 7, Millard North 1

BRANDON VALLEY 7, CARPET LAND 0

Carpet Land 0000000--030
Brandon Valley 100024x--7111

W--Hupke. L--Clementi. 2B--BV, Knecht. 3B--CL, Beer; BV, Kolbeck. HR--BV, Kolbeck, Haase.

Highlights--Drew Beer went 1-for-3 with a double for Carpet Land.

DAKOTA VALLEY 8, ANDERSON FORD 4

Anderson Ford  100 001--
Dakota Valley  511 100 x--

W--n/a. L--Gubbels. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, Wesslund. 3B--AF, Bishop, Bruegman.

Highlights--Lynden Bruegman went 2-for-3, including a triple, with a run scored for Anderson Ford. Cooper Wesslund tacked on two RBIs as well. Caden Steiger pitched three innings in relief for Anderson Ford, striking out three while giving up three hits and a run.

UNION BANK 8, DENVER BEARS 0

5 innings

Union Bank   120 14 --10 
Denver   000 00 --

W--Moore. L--White. 2B--UB, Moore, Woita, Finder. 3B--UB, Finder.

Highlights--Joe Finder doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Josh Moore added three hits and three RBIs to lead Union Bank.

JUDDS BROTHERS 13, OMAHA BRYAN 6

Judds Brothers  620 040 10 --13 13 
Omaha Bryan  050 010 00 --

W--N/A. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Helmstadter, Bruss. 3B--JB, Green.

JUDDS BROTHERS 16, MILLARD SOX 0

5 innings

Judds Brothers   366 10 --16 
Millard Sox   000 00 --

W--Hite. L--n/a. 2B--JB, McClung. 3B--JB, Bruss.

Highlights--Judds Brothers' Eric Hite dominated on the mound, giving up only one hit in a five-inning shutout. Hite also struck out seven. Cody Bruss and Brendan Wilber each had two hits for Judds Brothers, while Logan Hunt had a team-high three RBIs.

MILLARD NORTH 13, JC BRAGER 5

5 innings

JC Brager   104 00 --
Millard North   015 07 --13 12 

W--Denenbrog. L--Craft. 2B--JB, Saale (2); MN, Johnson, Mendez. 3B--MN, Vermaas. HR--MN, Roland.

Highlights--Zach Saale led JC Brager offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. JC Brager's Carter Bjorkman also tallied two hits, scoring one.

UNION BANK 12, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 2

5 innings

Union Bank   901 02 --12 
Papillion La-Vista   200 00 --

W--Mitchell. L--Whitehill. 2B--UB, Aldridge.

Highlights--Blake Vodicka tallied four RBIs and two runs scored for Union Bank in a 2-for-3 day, while Ben Mitchell went all the way, striking out six in a five-inning complete game.

ANDERSON FORD 12, GLADSTONE 4

6 innings

Gladstone   102 010 --
Anderson Ford   006204 --12 13 

W--Hasenpflug. L--n/a. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, A. Bishop (2), Haney.

Highlights--Aiden Bishop went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as nine Anderson Ford batters collected a hit. Anderson Ford starter Bradyn Hasenpflug pitched five innings, surrendering four runs on four hits while striking out six.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
