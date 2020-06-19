American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 6/19

American Legion
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Blair 6, Sampson Construction 2
Carpet Land 10, Gillette, Wyo. 2
Grand Island 11, Omaha Bryan 4
Grand Island 7, St. Charles 2
Plattsmouth 7, Ashland 3
Rapid City, S.D., 6, Carpet Land 2
Sampson Construction 9, Spikes 1
Union Bank 8, Omaha North 6
Waverly 3, Millard North 2
Plattesmouth 7, Ashland 3
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 9, SPIKES 1
|Sampson Const.
|002
|403
|--
|9
|9
|3
|Spikes
|100
|000
|--
|1
|2
|3
W--Vanderford. L--N/A. 3B--Sampson Construction, Tri. Brandt.
Highlights--Jacob Vanderford allowed two hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings to get the win as Sampson Construction pulled away. Tristan Brandt had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs, and Chase Martin scored three times and had two hits from the leadoff spot for the winners.
BLAIR 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Blair
|100
|302
|0
|--
|6
|10
|0
|Sampson Const.
|001
|010
|0
|--
|2
|6
|2
W--N/A. L--McNeil. 2B--Sampson Construction, Tri. Brandt, Dutter.
Highlights--Tristan Brandt's double brought in Sampson's Construction only runs, and Chase Martin went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Gavin Wagner provided a clean inning of relief for Sampson Construction, striking out one while surrendering a hit.
UNION BANK 8, OMAHA NORTH 6
|Union Bank
|015
|010
|1
|--
|8
|5
|0
|Omaha North
|011
|020
|2
|--
|6
|7
|2
W--Aldridge. L--Hagen. 2B--UB, Woita; ON, Schlader.
Highlights--Johnathan Bauer and Jase Woita each drove in two runs to lead Union Bank.
RAPID CITY 6, CARPET LAND 2
|Rapid City
|100
|200
|3
|--
|6
|6
|0
|Carpet Land
|000
|200
|0
|--
|2
|5
|3
W--Richey. L--Springer. 2B--Rapid City, Goble, Tipton. 3B--Carpet Land, Schneider.
Highlights--Carpet Land couldn't come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit and allowed two unearned runs. Cooper Erickson drove in both runs for Carpet Land, and Brayan Van Meter had two hits.
CARPET LAND 10, GILLETTE 2
|Gillette
|110
|00
|--
|2
|5
|2
|Carpet Land
|116
|02
|--
|10
|11
|1
W--Romero. L--Race. 2B--Gillette, Sylte; Carpet Land, Larsen, Schneider.
Highlights--Austin Scheider, Josh Senstock and Drew Beer all drove in runs in Carpet Land's six-run third inning. Beer, Brady Bell and Cooper Erickson each had two hits, with Bell driving in three runs. Tyson Romero struck out four in getting the win.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!