American Legion
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Anderson Ford 2, Buffalo 1, 8 inn.
Anderson Ford 8, Brainerd, Minn. 7, 8 inn.
Bellevue West 4, JC Brager 0
Bellevue West 8, Papillion-La Vista 4
Columbus 5-6, Judd's Brothers 4-3
Gretna 6-6, Grand Island 1-7
Kearney 10, Ralston 1
Omaha Westside 4, Fremont 0
Papillion-La Vista 6, JC Brager 1
Southside Baseball 8, Norris 4
ANDERSON FORD 2, BUFFALO 1, 8 INN.
|Anderson Ford
|010
|000
|01
|--
|2
|5
|0
|Buffalo
|000
|001
|00
|--
|1
|5
|0
W--Erickson. L--NA. 2B--AF, Leitschuck. HR--AF, Lottman.
Highlights--Tyler Bishop's RBI single to center field in the top of the eighth inning lifted Anderson Ford to the win.
ANDERSON FORD 8, BRAINERD, MINN. 7, 8 INN.
|Anderson Ford
|032
|000
|12
|--
|8
|10
|2
|Brainerd
|010
|410
|01
|--
|7
|12
|1
W--Erickson. L--NA. 2B--AF, Lottman 2, Leitschuck. 3B--AF, Bishop.
Highlights--North Star's Aiden Bishop broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the eighth with a two-run triple. Bishop and Gavyn Lietschuck each finished with three RBIs.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 6, JC BRAGER 1
|JC Brager
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|3
|1
|Papillion-La Vista
|300
|012
|x
|--
|6
|5
|2
W--Bahl. L--Kraus. 2B--PL, Boone, Scruggs.
Highlights--Jackson Doty had a hit and an RBI for JC Brager.
BELLEVUE WEST 4, JC BRAGER 0
|JC Brager
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|5
|0
|Bellevue West
|301
|000
|x
|--
|4
|8
|0
W--Kephart. L--Trumbley. 2B--BW, Machacek, Madsen. HR--BW, Anderson.
Highlights--Tyler Kephart scattered five hits and struck out six in a complete-game effort for Bellevue West. Jackson Doty had two hits for JC Brager.
COLUMBUS 5, JUDD'S BROTHERS 4
|Judd's Brothers
|003
|100
|0
|--
|4
|8
|3
|Columbus
|003
|020
|x
|--
|5
|4
|1
W--Connor. L--Bruss. 2B--JB, Wilber, Hite.
Highlights--Erik Hite drove in two runs and Colby Helmstadter had two hits to lead Judd's Brothers.
COLUMBUS 6, JUDD'S BROTHERS 3
|Judd's Brothers
|003
|000
|0
|--
|3
|5
|0
|Columbus
|321
|000
|x
|--
|6
|6
|1
W--Alex R. L--Wise. 2B--JB, Bruss, Hite; COL, Cade. HR--COL, Cade.
Highlights--Cody Bruss drove in two runs for Judd's Brothers.