American Legion

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Anderson Ford 2, Buffalo 1, 8 inn.

Anderson Ford 8, Brainerd, Minn. 7, 8 inn.

Bellevue West 4, JC Brager 0

Bellevue West 8, Papillion-La Vista 4

Columbus 5-6, Judd's Brothers 4-3

Gretna 6-6, Grand Island 1-7

Kearney 10, Ralston 1

Omaha Westside 4, Fremont 0

Papillion-La Vista 6, JC Brager 1

Southside Baseball 8, Norris 4

ANDERSON FORD 2, BUFFALO 1, 8 INN.

Anderson Ford  01000001 --
Buffalo  000 001 00 --

W--Erickson. L--NA. 2B--AF, Leitschuck. HR--AF, Lottman.

Highlights--Tyler Bishop's RBI single to center field in the top of the eighth inning lifted Anderson Ford to the win.

ANDERSON FORD 8, BRAINERD, MINN. 7, 8 INN.

Anderson Ford  032 000 12 --10 
Brainerd  010 410 01 --12 

W--Erickson. L--NA. 2B--AF, Lottman 2, Leitschuck. 3B--AF, Bishop.

Highlights--North Star's Aiden Bishop broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the eighth with a two-run triple. Bishop and Gavyn Lietschuck each finished with three RBIs.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA 6, JC BRAGER 1

JC Brager  000 100 --
Papillion-La Vista  300012x--

W--Bahl. L--Kraus. 2B--PL, Boone, Scruggs.

Highlights--Jackson Doty had a hit and an RBI for JC Brager.

BELLEVUE WEST 4, JC BRAGER 0

JC Brager  000 000 --5
Bellevue West  301 000 --

W--Kephart. L--Trumbley. 2B--BW, Machacek, Madsen. HR--BW, Anderson.

Highlights--Tyler Kephart scattered five hits and struck out six in a complete-game effort for Bellevue West. Jackson Doty had two hits for JC Brager.

COLUMBUS 5, JUDD'S BROTHERS 4

Judd's Brothers  003 100 --
Columbus  003 020 --

W--Connor. L--Bruss. 2B--JB, Wilber, Hite.

Highlights--Erik Hite drove in two runs and Colby Helmstadter had two hits to lead Judd's Brothers.

COLUMBUS 6, JUDD'S BROTHERS 3

Judd's Brothers 003 000 --
Columbus  321 000 --

W--Alex R. L--Wise. 2B--JB, Bruss, Hite; COL, Cade. HR--COL, Cade.

Highlights--Cody Bruss drove in two runs for Judd's Brothers.

