American Legion
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Brookings, S.D. 1, Millard West 0
Columbus 9, Jordan Studios 3
Eagen, Minn. 6, Carpetland 3
Fremont 11, JC Brager 3
Gretna 3, Judd's Brothers 0
Kearney 12, Beatrice 4
Millard Sox 4, Grand Island 2
Millard West 5, DePere 0
Omaha Westside 17, Elkhorn ETC 3
Papillion-La Vista 8, Elko River, Minn. 0
Papillion-LV South 10, Rochester, Minn. 6
Schwisow Construction 6-9, Sutton 4-7
Wahoo 4, Anderson Ford 2
Watertown, S.D. 5, Papillion-LV South 3
West Fargo, N.D. 11, Papillion-La Vista 3
JUNIORS
Millard Sox Tournament
1st: Sandhills Global 7, Millard West 6
SCHWISCOW CONSTRUCTION 6, SUTTON 4
|Schwiscow Construction
|000
|101
|4
|--
|6
|8
|2
|Sutton
|103
|000
|0
|--
|4
|7
|1
W--Edwards. L--Griess. 2B--SUT, Griess, Nuss, Reeson. 3B--SC, Eskens.
Highlights--Thomas Otte struck out 10 in six innings for Schwisow Construction, which scored four runs in the seventh to rally. Andrew Eskens' bases-clearing triple in the top of the seventh gave the team the lead.
SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 9, SUTTON 7
|Schwisow
|112
|320
|0
|--
|9
|8
|2
|Sutton
|004
|003
|0
|--
|7
|9
|2
W--Wendt. L--Stone. S--Eskens. 2B--Sutton, Gniess. 3B--Schwisow, Otte.
Highlights--Thomas Otte went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Schwisow Construction.
WAHOO 4, ANDERSON FORD 2
|Wahoo
|000
|022
|0
|--
|4
|7
|0
|Anderson Ford
|001
|000
|1
|--
|2
|7
|0
W--Oden. L--Leitschuck. S--Willows. 2B--WAH, Ahrens; AF, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Oden struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings for Wahoo. Anderson Ford's Gavyn Leitschuck struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings.
EAGEN, MINN. 6, CARPETLAND 3
|Carpetland
|001
|002
|0
|--
|3
|4
|3
|Eagen
|100
|122
|x
|--
|6
|5
|1
W--Reese. L--Romero. S--Ryan. 2B--CL, Deisley, Heywood 2; EA, Bergan, Jackson.
Highlights--Drake Heywood had two doubles and an RBI and Grant Deisley had two hits for Carpetland.
FREMONT 11, JC BRAGER 3
|JC Brager
|010
|011
|--
|3
|6
|3
|Fremont
|040
|025
|--
|11
|10
|0
W--Dix. L--Daffer. 2B--JC, Duncan; FRE, Mueller, Glause. 3B--FRE, Sintek.
Highlights--Donnie Mueller drove in three runs for Fremont. Eric Heldenbrand went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Brager.
GRETNA 3, JUDD'S BROTHERS 0
|Gretna
|002
|010
|0
|--
|3
|2
|1
|Judd's Brothers
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|4
W--Cooper. L--Bruss. S--Bryant.
Highlights--Colby Helmstadter had two hits for Judd's Brothers.