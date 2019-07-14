{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Brookings, S.D. 1, Millard West 0

Columbus 9, Jordan Studios 3

Eagen, Minn. 6, Carpetland 3

Fremont 11, JC Brager 3

Gretna 3, Judd's Brothers 0

Kearney 12, Beatrice 4

Millard Sox 4, Grand Island 2

Millard West 5, DePere 0

Omaha Westside 17, Elkhorn ETC 3

Papillion-La Vista 8, Elko River, Minn. 0

Papillion-LV South 10, Rochester, Minn. 6

Schwisow Construction 6-9, Sutton 4-7

Wahoo 4, Anderson Ford 2

Watertown, S.D. 5, Papillion-LV South 3

West Fargo, N.D. 11, Papillion-La Vista 3

JUNIORS

Millard Sox Tournament

1st: Sandhills Global 7, Millard West 6

SCHWISCOW CONSTRUCTION 6, SUTTON 4

Schwiscow Construction  000 101 --
Sutton  1030000--

W--Edwards. L--Griess. 2B--SUT, Griess, Nuss, Reeson. 3B--SC, Eskens.

Highlights--Thomas Otte struck out 10 in six innings for Schwisow Construction, which scored four runs in the seventh to rally. Andrew Eskens' bases-clearing triple in the top of the seventh gave the team the lead.

SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 9, SUTTON 7

Schwisow  112 320 --
Sutton  004 003 --

W--Wendt. L--Stone. S--Eskens. 2B--Sutton, Gniess. 3B--Schwisow, Otte.

Highlights--Thomas Otte went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Schwisow Construction.

WAHOO 4, ANDERSON FORD 2

Wahoo  000 022 --
Anderson Ford  001 000 --

W--Oden. L--Leitschuck. S--Willows. 2B--WAH, Ahrens; AF, T. Bishop.

Highlights--Oden struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings for Wahoo. Anderson Ford's Gavyn Leitschuck struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings.

EAGEN, MINN. 6, CARPETLAND 3

Carpetland  001 002 --
Eagen  100 122 --

W--Reese. L--Romero. S--Ryan. 2B--CL, Deisley, Heywood 2; EA, Bergan, Jackson.

Highlights--Drake Heywood had two doubles and an RBI and Grant Deisley had two hits for Carpetland.

FREMONT 11, JC BRAGER 3

JC Brager   010 011 --
Fremont   040 025 --11 10 

W--Dix. L--Daffer. 2B--JC, Duncan; FRE, Mueller, Glause. 3B--FRE, Sintek.

Highlights--Donnie Mueller drove in three runs for Fremont. Eric Heldenbrand went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Brager.

GRETNA 3, JUDD'S BROTHERS 0

Gretna  0020100--
Judd's Brothers 000 000 --

W--Cooper. L--Bruss. S--Bryant.

Highlights--Colby Helmstadter had two hits for Judd's Brothers.

