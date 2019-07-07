{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

MONDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Carpetland 9, Wahoo 2

Kearney 3, Union Bank 2

Millard West 11, Omaha Northwest 1

Nebraska City 9, Ashland 1

Schwisow Construction 6, Wilber 1

JUNIORS

Nebraska City 8, Ashland 5

CARPETLAND 9, WAHOO 2

Carpetland  200302 --11 
Wahoo  001 100 --

W--Kasl. L--Karson. 2B--Carpetland, Sellon.

Highlights--Braden Sellon went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Carpetland. Drew Beer added a 2-for-4 performance and pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit.

SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 6, WILBER 1

Schwisow Construction  100 400 --
Wilber  100 000 --

W--Edwards. L--Hooper. S--Debusk. 2B--Schwisow Construction, Brink.

Highlights--Cooper Brink had a double and two RBI to lead Schwisow Construction in a 2-for-4 performance.

KEARNEY 3, UNION BANK 2

Kearney  020 100 --
Union Bank  000 010 --

W--N/A. L--Unger. S--N/A. 2B--Union Bank, Angele.

Highlights--Alex Angele led Union Bank with two hits and a double.

