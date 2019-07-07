American Legion
MONDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Carpetland 9, Wahoo 2
Kearney 3, Union Bank 2
Millard West 11, Omaha Northwest 1
Nebraska City 9, Ashland 1
Schwisow Construction 6, Wilber 1
JUNIORS
Nebraska City 8, Ashland 5
CARPETLAND 9, WAHOO 2
|Carpetland
|200
|302
|2
|--
|9
|11
|1
|Wahoo
|001
|100
|0
|--
|2
|6
|3
W--Kasl. L--Karson. 2B--Carpetland, Sellon.
Highlights--Braden Sellon went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Carpetland. Drew Beer added a 2-for-4 performance and pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit.
SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 6, WILBER 1
|Schwisow Construction
|100
|400
|1
|--
|6
|8
|1
|Wilber
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|3
|3
W--Edwards. L--Hooper. S--Debusk. 2B--Schwisow Construction, Brink.
Highlights--Cooper Brink had a double and two RBI to lead Schwisow Construction in a 2-for-4 performance.
KEARNEY 3, UNION BANK 2
|Kearney
|020
|100
|0
|--
|3
|4
|1
|Union Bank
|000
|010
|1
|--
|2
|7
|0
W--N/A. L--Unger. S--N/A. 2B--Union Bank, Angele.
Highlights--Alex Angele led Union Bank with two hits and a double.