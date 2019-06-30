{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT

Fremont 7, Carpetland 6, 9 inn.

Omaha Westside 7, Elkhorn 4

Championship

Omaha Westside 6, Fremont 4

OTHER SCORES

Ashland 12, Beatrice 8

Kearney 8, Papillion-La Vista 0

Millard West 17, North Platte 0

Millard West 5, Hastings 0

Norfolk 9, Schwisow Construction 2

Papillion--La Vista 9, Millard Sox Gold 1

OMAHA WESTSIDE 6, FREMONT 4

Fremont  001 300 --12 
Omaha Westside  000 033 --

W--Payton. L--E. Herink. S--Tagge. 2B--FRE, Callahan; OW, Payton, Zipay.

FREMONT 7, CARPETLAND 6, 9 INNINGS

Fremont  020 101 111 --13 2
Carpetland  121 000 110 --

W--Callahan. L--Beer. 2B--CL, Sellon. HR--FRE, Callahan.

Highlights--Eli Herink, who went 4-for-5, had an RBI double in the top of the ninth. Austin Callahan was 2-for-2 with a homer for Fremont. Drew Beer was 2-for-4 for Carpetland.

NORFOLK 9, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 2

Norfolk  040 020 --
Schwisow Construction  101 000 --

W--Schultz. L--Otte. 2B--NOR, Rodgers; SC, Debusk. 3B--NOR, Fisher.

Highlights--Andrew Eskens and Tony Mollhoff each drove in runs for Schwisow Construction.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 7, ELKHORN 4

Omaha Westside  200 201--14 
Elkhorn  100 0003--

W--Sargent. L--Mercek. 2B--OW, Curran, Reinert, Finan, Goodwin, Kreling; ELK, Smith.

CARPETLAND 13, PINNACLE BANK 6

From Saturday

Pinnacle Bank   200 040 --
Carpetland   332 32x --13 

W--Schneider. L--Bohrer. S--Goodyear. 2B--PB, Satori, McKinsey; CL, Deisley, Gaines, Sellon.

Highlights--Braden Sellon drove in two runs and Carpetland took advantage of six Pinnacle Bank errors. Austin Schneider struck out six in four innings. Brock Merkel drove in two runs for Pinnacle Bank.

JUDD'S BROTHERS 10, SIOUX FALLS WEST 8

From Saturday

Judd's Brothers   190 --10 
Sioux Falls West   323 --

W--Fuchs. L--NA. 2B--JB, Green.

Highlights--Jake Green had two hits and three RBIs and Colby Helmstadter had three hits and scored two runs to lead Judd's Brothers.

