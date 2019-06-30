American Legion
PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT
Fremont 7, Carpetland 6, 9 inn.
Omaha Westside 7, Elkhorn 4
Championship
Omaha Westside 6, Fremont 4
OTHER SCORES
Ashland 12, Beatrice 8
Kearney 8, Papillion-La Vista 0
Millard West 17, North Platte 0
Millard West 5, Hastings 0
Norfolk 9, Schwisow Construction 2
Papillion--La Vista 9, Millard Sox Gold 1
OMAHA WESTSIDE 6, FREMONT 4
|Fremont
|001
|300
|0
|--
|4
|12
|0
|Omaha Westside
|000
|033
|x
|--
|6
|7
|1
W--Payton. L--E. Herink. S--Tagge. 2B--FRE, Callahan; OW, Payton, Zipay.
FREMONT 7, CARPETLAND 6, 9 INNINGS
|Fremont
|020
|101
|111
|--
|7
|13
|2
|Carpetland
|121
|000
|110
|--
|6
|6
|3
W--Callahan. L--Beer. 2B--CL, Sellon. HR--FRE, Callahan.
Highlights--Eli Herink, who went 4-for-5, had an RBI double in the top of the ninth. Austin Callahan was 2-for-2 with a homer for Fremont. Drew Beer was 2-for-4 for Carpetland.
NORFOLK 9, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 2
|Norfolk
|040
|020
|3
|--
|9
|8
|2
|Schwisow Construction
|101
|000
|0
|--
|2
|5
|1
W--Schultz. L--Otte. 2B--NOR, Rodgers; SC, Debusk. 3B--NOR, Fisher.
Highlights--Andrew Eskens and Tony Mollhoff each drove in runs for Schwisow Construction.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 7, ELKHORN 4
|Omaha Westside
|200
|201
|2
|--
|7
|14
|0
|Elkhorn
|100
|000
|3
|--
|4
|5
|0
W--Sargent. L--Mercek. 2B--OW, Curran, Reinert, Finan, Goodwin, Kreling; ELK, Smith.
CARPETLAND 13, PINNACLE BANK 6
From Saturday
|Pinnacle Bank
|200
|040
|--
|6
|6
|6
|Carpetland
|332
|32x
|--
|13
|7
|0
W--Schneider. L--Bohrer. S--Goodyear. 2B--PB, Satori, McKinsey; CL, Deisley, Gaines, Sellon.
Highlights--Braden Sellon drove in two runs and Carpetland took advantage of six Pinnacle Bank errors. Austin Schneider struck out six in four innings. Brock Merkel drove in two runs for Pinnacle Bank.
JUDD'S BROTHERS 10, SIOUX FALLS WEST 8
From Saturday
|Judd's Brothers
|190
|0
|--
|10
|8
|2
|Sioux Falls West
|323
|0
|--
|8
|6
|2
W--Fuchs. L--NA. 2B--JB, Green.
Highlights--Jake Green had two hits and three RBIs and Colby Helmstadter had three hits and scored two runs to lead Judd's Brothers.