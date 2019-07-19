American Legion
A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
At Sherman Field
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 3, Carpetland 1
JC Brager 5, Judd's Brothers 4
Anderson Ford 9, Sampson Construction 0
Saturday's games
Game 4--Judd's Brothers vs. Sampson Construction 1 p.m.
Game 5--Union Bank vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Game 6--JC Brager vs. Anderson Ford 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 7--Game 5 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8--Game 6 loser vs. Carpetland, 4 p.m.
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
A-1 at Millard
Bellevue East 12, Elkhorn 0
Omaha Westside 8, Omaha Bryan 0
Papillion-La Vista 11, Millard West 6
A-3 at Omaha South
Elkhorn South Navy 9, Omaha Northwest 5
Omaha South 4, Omaha Skutt 3
Millard South 4, Omaha Central 3
A-4 at Papillion-La Vista South
Millard North 9, Elkhorn South Gold 4
Creighton Prep 9, Millard West 1
Papillion-LV South 5, Omaha Gross 0
A-6 at Columbus
Fremont 7, Norfolk 1
Gretna 7, Grand Island 4
Waverly 11, Columbus 2
A-7 at North Platte
Kearney 1, Scottsbluff 0
North Platte 11, Lexington 3
B-1 at Nebraska City
Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 2
Beatrice 10, Falls City 0
Hickman 8, Lincoln Christian 0
B-2 at Springfield
Wahoo 4, Ashland 0
Schwisow Construction 10, Elmwood-Murdock 2
Concordia 10, Waverly 4
B-3 at Blair
Mount Michael 11, Arlington 2
Omaha Roncalli 13, West Point-Beemer 1
Bennington 8, Fort Calhoun 4
B-4 at York
Crete 10, Schuyler 2
Aurora 5, Seward 4
York 14, Fairbury 4
B-5 at O'Neill
Wakefield 8, Central City 2
Columbus Lakeview 6, O'Neill 3
C-1 at Hartington
Creighton 16, Laurel-CC 5
Hartington 8, Randolph 0
C-2 at Wisner
Hooper-Scribner 9, Neiligh 0
Pender 8, WPBDH 0
C-3 at Morse Bluff
Syracuse 15, Malcolm 7
S.O.S. 6, Morse Bluff/North Bend 2
C-4 at Wilber
Geneva 7, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2
Adams-Sterling 14, Tecumseh 4
Wilber 4, Wymore 0
C-5 at Boelus
Wood River 8, PWGPWG 3
St. Paul 3, Sutton 2
C-6 at Ravenna
Overton 13, Ord 10
Alma 10, Elwood-Eustis 0
Twin River 10, Ravenna 2
C-7 at Valentine
Boone Central 10, Bridgeport 0
Valentine 17, Plainview 0
JUNIORS
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Den Hartog Field
Saturday's games
Game 5--JC Brager vs. Stonebrook, 10 a.m.
Game 6--Ayars & Ayars vs. Surfaces Sealers, 1 p.m.
Game 7--Carpetland vs. On to College, 4 p.m.
Game 8--Sandhills Global vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
In McCook
Saturday's games
Beatrice vs. Alliance, 10 a.m.
Hickman vs. Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m.
Broken Bow vs. Waverly, 4 p.m.
McCook vs. Central City, 7 p.m.
CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
At Plymouth/Tri County
Saturday's games
Syracuse vs. Imperial, 11 a.m.
Piece vs. Louisville-WW, 2 p.m.
Shelton-Gibbon vs. Tekamah-Herman, 5 p.m.
Tri County vs. PWG, 8 p.m.
ANDERSON FORD 9, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0
|Sampson Construction
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|3
|Anderson Ford
|403
|2z
|--
|9
|8
|1
W--Lottman. L--Vanderford. 2B--AF, Harris, Lottman, Bailey, T. Bishop. HR--AF, Bailey.
JC BRAGER 5, JUDDS BROS. 4
|Judds Bros.
|000
|121
|0
|--
|4
|10
|3
|JC Brager
|120
|000
|2
|--
|5
|9
|1
W--Kirchgatter. L--Hite. 2B--Judds, Fuchs, Green Solano.
PINNACLE BANK 3, CARPETLAND 1
|Pinnacle Bank
|110
|100
|0
|--
|3
|7
|0
|Carpetland
|000
|000
|1
|--
|1
|6
|2
W--Cox. L--Janssen. 2B--PB, Harnly; CL, Schneider. 3B--CL, Bell. HR--PB, Matthews.
SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 10, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 2, 5 INN.
|Elm.-Murdock
|200
|00
|--
|2
|4
|2
|Schwisow
|600
|22
|--
|10
|7
|2
W--Lebo. L--Roberts. 2B--Schwisow, Otte.
Highlights--Schwisow set the tone with its six-run first inning, scoring two runs on an error and another on Thomas Otte's RBI double. Tyler Wendt went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.