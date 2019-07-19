{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 3, Carpetland 1

JC Brager 5, Judd's Brothers 4

Anderson Ford 9, Sampson Construction 0

Saturday's games

Game 4--Judd's Brothers vs. Sampson Construction 1 p.m. 

Game 5--Union Bank vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Game 6--JC Brager vs. Anderson Ford 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 7--Game 5 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 8--Game 6 loser vs. Carpetland, 4 p.m.

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

A-1 at Millard

Bellevue East 12, Elkhorn 0

Omaha Westside 8, Omaha Bryan 0

Papillion-La Vista 11, Millard West 6

A-3 at Omaha South

Elkhorn South Navy 9, Omaha Northwest 5

Omaha South 4, Omaha Skutt 3

Millard South 4, Omaha Central 3

A-4 at Papillion-La Vista South

Millard North 9, Elkhorn South Gold 4

Creighton Prep 9, Millard West 1

Papillion-LV South 5, Omaha Gross 0

A-6 at Columbus

Fremont 7, Norfolk 1

Gretna 7, Grand Island 4

Waverly 11, Columbus 2

A-7 at North Platte

Kearney 1, Scottsbluff 0

North Platte 11, Lexington 3

B-1 at Nebraska City

Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 2

Beatrice 10, Falls City 0

Hickman 8, Lincoln Christian 0

B-2 at Springfield

Wahoo 4, Ashland 0

Schwisow Construction 10, Elmwood-Murdock 2

Concordia 10, Waverly 4

B-3 at Blair

Mount Michael 11, Arlington 2

Omaha Roncalli 13, West Point-Beemer 1

Bennington 8, Fort Calhoun 4

B-4 at York

Crete 10, Schuyler 2

Aurora 5, Seward 4

York 14, Fairbury 4

B-5 at O'Neill

Wakefield 8, Central City 2

Columbus Lakeview 6, O'Neill 3

C-1 at Hartington

Creighton 16, Laurel-CC 5

Hartington 8, Randolph 0

C-2 at Wisner

Hooper-Scribner 9, Neiligh 0

Pender 8, WPBDH 0

C-3 at Morse Bluff

Syracuse 15, Malcolm 7

S.O.S. 6, Morse Bluff/North Bend 2

C-4 at Wilber

Geneva 7, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2

Adams-Sterling 14, Tecumseh 4

Wilber 4, Wymore 0

C-5 at Boelus

Wood River 8, PWGPWG 3

St. Paul 3, Sutton 2

C-6 at Ravenna

Overton 13, Ord 10

Alma 10, Elwood-Eustis 0

Twin River 10, Ravenna 2

C-7 at Valentine

Boone Central 10, Bridgeport 0

Valentine 17, Plainview 0

JUNIORS

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

Saturday's games

Game 5--JC Brager vs. Stonebrook, 10 a.m.

Game 6--Ayars & Ayars vs. Surfaces Sealers, 1 p.m.

Game 7--Carpetland vs. On to College, 4 p.m.

Game 8--Sandhills Global vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

In McCook

Saturday's games

Beatrice vs. Alliance, 10 a.m.

Hickman vs. Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m.

Broken Bow vs. Waverly, 4 p.m.

McCook vs. Central City, 7 p.m.

CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT

At Plymouth/Tri County

Saturday's games

Syracuse vs. Imperial, 11 a.m.

Piece vs. Louisville-WW, 2 p.m.

Shelton-Gibbon vs. Tekamah-Herman, 5 p.m.

Tri County vs. PWG, 8 p.m.

ANDERSON FORD 9, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Sampson Construction   00000--0
Anderson Ford   403 2z --

W--Lottman. L--Vanderford. 2B--AF, Harris, Lottman, Bailey, T. Bishop. HR--AF, Bailey.

JC BRAGER 5, JUDDS BROS. 4

Judds Bros. 0001210--4103
JC Brager 1200002--591

W--Kirchgatter. L--Hite. 2B--Judds, Fuchs, Green Solano. 

PINNACLE BANK 3, CARPETLAND 1

Pinnacle Bank  110 100 --
Carpetland  000 000 --

W--Cox. L--Janssen. 2B--PB, Harnly; CL, Schneider. 3B--CL, Bell. HR--PB, Matthews.

 

SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 10, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 2, 5 INN.

Elm.-Murdock  20000--242
Schwisow  60022--1072

W--Lebo. L--Roberts. 2B--Schwisow, Otte. 

Highlights--Schwisow set the tone with its six-run first inning, scoring two runs on an error and another on Thomas Otte's RBI double. Tyler Wendt went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments