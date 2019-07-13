{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Carpetland 8, Edina, Minn. 3

Carpetland 5, DJ's Dugout 4

Grand Island 12, Beatrice 3

Grand Island 5, Gretna 0

Hastings 5, Beatrice 1

JC Brager 9, Ralston 8, 9 inn.

Judds Brothers 4, Millard Sox 1

Kearney 11, Millard Sox 3

Kearney 7, Omaha Gross 6

Moline, Ill. 3, Union Bank 0

Omaha Gross 19, Judd's Brothers 5

Omaha Westside 9, Norfolk 1

Papillion-La Vista 10, Duluth Lakeview, Minn. 2

Papillion-La Vista 8, Hopkins 5

Papillion-LV South 6, Coon Rapids, Minn. 0

Papillion-LV South 17, Burnsville, Minn. 14

JUNIORS

Sandhills Global 10, Omaha Skutt 2

Sandhills Global 12, Excelsior, Minn. 11

JC BRAGER 9, RALSTON 8, 9 INN.

JC Brager  101 014 101 --14 
Ralston  120 200 300 --13 

W--Kirchgatter. L--Justin. 2B--JC, Ewoldt; RAL, Caleb, Harris. 3B--JC, Doty.

Highlights--Eric Heldenbrand singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to lead JC Brager. Jackson Doty was 3-for-5 with three runs scored for Brager.

CARPETLAND 5, DJ'S DUGOUT 4

DJ's Dugout  000 001 --
Carpetland  001 130 --

W--Sellon. 2B--CL, Schneider.

Highlights--Austin Schneider went 3-for-3 with a double for Carpetland.

CARPETLAND 8, EDINA, MINN. 3

Carpetland  1005110--
Edina  010020--

W--Kasl. L--Bishop. 2B--CL, Bell, Larson; ED, Flemming. HR--CL, Sellon.

Highlights--Carpetland's Brady Bell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Austin Schneider added two hits. Carson Kasl struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings.

JUDDS BROTHERS 4, MILLARD SOX 1

Judds Brothers  100 002 --
Millard Sox  000 100 --

W--Fuchs. S--Helmstadter. 2B--JB, Wilber.

Highlights--Erik Hite went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Judds Brothers.

OMAHA GROSS 19, JUDDS BROTHERS 5

Judds Brothers   030 --
Omaha Gross   694 --19 12 

W--NA. L--Zinniel. 2B--JB, Bevin, Fuchs.

Highlights--Reece Fuchs had two hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead Judds Brothers.

MOLINE, ILL. 3, UNION BANK 0

Union Bank  000 000 --
Moline  001020x--

W--NA. L--Unger.

Highlights--Noah Unger pitched six innings, striking out five.

