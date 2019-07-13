American Legion
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Carpetland 8, Edina, Minn. 3
Carpetland 5, DJ's Dugout 4
Grand Island 12, Beatrice 3
Grand Island 5, Gretna 0
Hastings 5, Beatrice 1
JC Brager 9, Ralston 8, 9 inn.
Judds Brothers 4, Millard Sox 1
Kearney 11, Millard Sox 3
Kearney 7, Omaha Gross 6
Moline, Ill. 3, Union Bank 0
Omaha Gross 19, Judd's Brothers 5
Omaha Westside 9, Norfolk 1
Papillion-La Vista 10, Duluth Lakeview, Minn. 2
Papillion-La Vista 8, Hopkins 5
Papillion-LV South 6, Coon Rapids, Minn. 0
Papillion-LV South 17, Burnsville, Minn. 14
JUNIORS
Sandhills Global 10, Omaha Skutt 2
Sandhills Global 12, Excelsior, Minn. 11
JC BRAGER 9, RALSTON 8, 9 INN.
|JC Brager
|101
|014
|101
|--
|9
|14
|4
|Ralston
|120
|200
|300
|--
|8
|13
|3
W--Kirchgatter. L--Justin. 2B--JC, Ewoldt; RAL, Caleb, Harris. 3B--JC, Doty.
Highlights--Eric Heldenbrand singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to lead JC Brager. Jackson Doty was 3-for-5 with three runs scored for Brager.
CARPETLAND 5, DJ'S DUGOUT 4
|DJ's Dugout
|000
|001
|3
|--
|4
|7
|3
|Carpetland
|001
|130
|x
|--
|5
|8
|1
W--Sellon. 2B--CL, Schneider.
Highlights--Austin Schneider went 3-for-3 with a double for Carpetland.
CARPETLAND 8, EDINA, MINN. 3
|Carpetland
|100
|511
|0
|--
|8
|8
|1
|Edina
|010
|020
|0
|--
|3
|3
|5
W--Kasl. L--Bishop. 2B--CL, Bell, Larson; ED, Flemming. HR--CL, Sellon.
Highlights--Carpetland's Brady Bell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Austin Schneider added two hits. Carson Kasl struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings.
JUDDS BROTHERS 4, MILLARD SOX 1
|Judds Brothers
|100
|002
|1
|--
|4
|6
|1
|Millard Sox
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|8
|1
W--Fuchs. S--Helmstadter. 2B--JB, Wilber.
Highlights--Erik Hite went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Judds Brothers.
OMAHA GROSS 19, JUDDS BROTHERS 5
|Judds Brothers
|030
|2
|--
|5
|6
|3
|Omaha Gross
|694
|x
|--
|19
|12
|0
W--NA. L--Zinniel. 2B--JB, Bevin, Fuchs.
Highlights--Reece Fuchs had two hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead Judds Brothers.
MOLINE, ILL. 3, UNION BANK 0
|Union Bank
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|3
|0
|Moline
|001
|020
|x
|--
|3
|6
|0
W--NA. L--Unger.
Highlights--Noah Unger pitched six innings, striking out five.