American Legion

SENIORS

A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 3, Carpetland 1

JC Brager 5, Judd's Brothers 4

Anderson Ford 9, Sampson Construction 0

Saturday's results

Sampson Construction 9, x-Judd's Brothers 7, 9 inn.

Pinnacle Bank 2, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 3, JC Brager 2

Monday's results

Union Bank 7, x-Sampson Construction 3

Carpetland 8, x-JC Brager 4

Pinnacle Bank 11, Anderson Ford 10, 10 inn.

Tuesday's games

Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

A-1 at Millard

Elkhorn 7, Bellevue East 1

Papillion-La Vista 5, Omaha Westside 4

A-3 at Omaha South

Omaha South 2, Elkhorn South 0

A-4 at Papillion-LV South

Papillion-LV South 5, Millard North 1

A-6 at Columbus

Fremont 5, Waverly 1

Grand Island 4, Columbus 3

A-7 at North Platte

Hastings 8, Kearney 0

Kearney 8, Scottsbluff 3

B-1 at Nebraska City

Auburn 7, Falls City 1

Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1

Hickman 9, Nebraska City 0

B-2 at Springfield

Wahoo 6, Elmwood-Murdock 5

Ashland 14, x-Concordia 10

Platteview 12, Schwisow Construction 2

B-3 at Blair

Bennington 6, Blair 3

Mount Michael 13, West Point 5

Omaha Roncalli 10, Arlington 5

B-4 at York

Seward 6, York 3

Aurora 8, Fairbury 4

Crete 5, Valparaiso vs. Crete 4, 9 inn.

B-5 at O'Neill

Wakefield 8, Columbus Lakeview 4

B-6 at Cozad

McCook 8, Gothenburg 6

Cozad 8, Minden 0

C-1 at Hartington

Hartington 10, Creighton 9

C-2 at Wisner

Hooper-Scibner 6, Neligh 2

C-3 at Morse Bluff

Syracuse 9, David City 1

C-4 at Wilber

Tecumseh 12, Wilber-Clatonia 6

Wymore 13, Utica-Beaver Crossing 1

BDS 10, Freeman 2

C-5 at Boelus

DCBDCB 4, St. Paul 0

C-6 at Ravenna

Ravenna 3, Ord 2

Twin River 4, Alma 2

C-7 at Valentine

Valentine 9, Bridgeport 5

JUNIORS

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

Monday's results

Carpetland 10, x-Ayars & Ayars 7

Sandhills Global 14, Stonebrook Exterior 1

Vermeer Highplains 16, On to College 0

Tuesday's games

Game 12--Sandhills Global vs. On to College, 4 p.m.

Game 13--Carpetland vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

In McCook

Beatrice 5, x-McCook 2

Waverly 7, Roncalli 6

Hickman 15, Central City 0

Sunday's late result

Waverly 4, Central City 1

CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT

In Plymouth

Pierce 4, x-Imperial 1

Shelton-Gibbon 8, x-Tri County 7

Syracuse 3, Louisville-Weeping Water 2

PWG 11, Tekamah-Herman 1

UNION BANK 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Sampson Construction  002 010 --
Union Bank  200 005 --10 

W--Mlnarik. L--Vanderford. 2B--Union Bank, Unger. 3B--Union Bank, Finder.

Highlights--Cody Mlnarik tossed 6 2/3 inning and struck out nine to keep Union Bank alive in the A-5 tournament.

PINNACLE BANK 12, ANDERSON FORD 11, 10 INNINGS

Anderson Ford 220 040 001 --11 13 
Pinnacle Bank 1210031013--12 13 

W--Arsiaga. L--Leitschuck. 2B--AF, Leitschuck, Lottman; PB, Peterson, Matthews, Lee. HR--PB, Matthews.

SPRINGFIELD 12, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 2

Schwisow Construction 000 02  --
Springfield  0624x --12 

W--Rochards. L--Otte. 3B--SP, Lyman.

Highlights--Jake Richards struck out 11 batters for Springfield.

CARPETLAND 8, JC BRAGER 4

Carpetland  100 205 --
JC Brager  020 002 --

W--Kasl. L--Trumbley. 2B--Carpetland, Heywood, Kasl; JC Brager, Everson, Jaxon, Reid. HR--Carpetland, Sellon.

Highlights--Carson Kasl and Drew Beer each had two RBIs apiece to lead Carpetland.

