American Legion
SENIORS
A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
At Sherman Field
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 3, Carpetland 1
JC Brager 5, Judd's Brothers 4
Anderson Ford 9, Sampson Construction 0
Saturday's results
Sampson Construction 9, x-Judd's Brothers 7, 9 inn.
Pinnacle Bank 2, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 3, JC Brager 2
Monday's results
Union Bank 7, x-Sampson Construction 3
Carpetland 8, x-JC Brager 4
Pinnacle Bank 11, Anderson Ford 10, 10 inn.
Tuesday's games
Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
A-1 at Millard
Elkhorn 7, Bellevue East 1
Papillion-La Vista 5, Omaha Westside 4
A-3 at Omaha South
Omaha South 2, Elkhorn South 0
A-4 at Papillion-LV South
Papillion-LV South 5, Millard North 1
A-6 at Columbus
Fremont 5, Waverly 1
Grand Island 4, Columbus 3
A-7 at North Platte
Hastings 8, Kearney 0
Kearney 8, Scottsbluff 3
B-1 at Nebraska City
Auburn 7, Falls City 1
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1
Hickman 9, Nebraska City 0
B-2 at Springfield
Wahoo 6, Elmwood-Murdock 5
Ashland 14, x-Concordia 10
Platteview 12, Schwisow Construction 2
B-3 at Blair
Bennington 6, Blair 3
Mount Michael 13, West Point 5
Omaha Roncalli 10, Arlington 5
B-4 at York
Seward 6, York 3
Aurora 8, Fairbury 4
Crete 5, Valparaiso vs. Crete 4, 9 inn.
B-5 at O'Neill
Wakefield 8, Columbus Lakeview 4
B-6 at Cozad
McCook 8, Gothenburg 6
Cozad 8, Minden 0
C-1 at Hartington
Hartington 10, Creighton 9
C-2 at Wisner
Hooper-Scibner 6, Neligh 2
C-3 at Morse Bluff
Syracuse 9, David City 1
C-4 at Wilber
Tecumseh 12, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Wymore 13, Utica-Beaver Crossing 1
BDS 10, Freeman 2
C-5 at Boelus
DCBDCB 4, St. Paul 0
C-6 at Ravenna
Ravenna 3, Ord 2
Twin River 4, Alma 2
C-7 at Valentine
Valentine 9, Bridgeport 5
JUNIORS
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Den Hartog Field
Monday's results
Carpetland 10, x-Ayars & Ayars 7
Sandhills Global 14, Stonebrook Exterior 1
Vermeer Highplains 16, On to College 0
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Sandhills Global vs. On to College, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Carpetland vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
In McCook
Beatrice 5, x-McCook 2
Waverly 7, Roncalli 6
Hickman 15, Central City 0
Sunday's late result
Waverly 4, Central City 1
CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
In Plymouth
Pierce 4, x-Imperial 1
Shelton-Gibbon 8, x-Tri County 7
Syracuse 3, Louisville-Weeping Water 2
PWG 11, Tekamah-Herman 1
UNION BANK 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Sampson Construction
|002
|010
|0
|--
|3
|9
|5
|Union Bank
|200
|005
|X
|--
|7
|10
|4
W--Mlnarik. L--Vanderford. 2B--Union Bank, Unger. 3B--Union Bank, Finder.
Highlights--Cody Mlnarik tossed 6 2/3 inning and struck out nine to keep Union Bank alive in the A-5 tournament.
PINNACLE BANK 12, ANDERSON FORD 11, 10 INNINGS
|Anderson Ford
|220
|040
|001
|2
|--
|11
|13
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|121
|003
|101
|3
|--
|12
|13
|2
W--Arsiaga. L--Leitschuck. 2B--AF, Leitschuck, Lottman; PB, Peterson, Matthews, Lee. HR--PB, Matthews.
SPRINGFIELD 12, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 2
|Schwisow Construction
|000
|02
|--
|2
|2
|1
|Springfield
|062
|4x
|--
|12
|7
|0
W--Rochards. L--Otte. 3B--SP, Lyman.
Highlights--Jake Richards struck out 11 batters for Springfield.
CARPETLAND 8, JC BRAGER 4
|Carpetland
|100
|205
|0
|--
|8
|8
|0
|JC Brager
|020
|002
|0
|--
|4
|8
|0
W--Kasl. L--Trumbley. 2B--Carpetland, Heywood, Kasl; JC Brager, Everson, Jaxon, Reid. HR--Carpetland, Sellon.
Highlights--Carson Kasl and Drew Beer each had two RBIs apiece to lead Carpetland.