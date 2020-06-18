American Legion baseball scores and linescores, 6/18
American Legion baseball scores and linescores, 6/18

American Legion

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Bellevue East 13, Judds Brothers 3

Bellevue West 7, Papillion-La Vista 0

JC Brager 1, Elkhorn 1

Kearney 18, Grand Island 2

Kearney 3, Grand Island 0

West Fargo (N.D.) 9, Carpet Land 0

BELLEVUE EAST 13, JUDDS BROTHERS 3

Judds Brothers   001 02--
Bellevue East   341 5x --13 

W--NA. L--McClung. 2B--JB, Wilber.

Highlights--Cody Bruss had two hits and Daustin Manske drove in two runs to lead Judds Brothers.

WEST FARGO (N.D.) 9, CARPET LAND 0

West Fargo   340 02 --
Carpet Land   000 00 --

W--Mertz. L--Beer. 3B--WF, Jacobson.

Highlights--Brayan Van Meter had two hits for Carpet Land.

JC BRAGER 1, ELKHORN 1, 4 INN.

JC Brager  1000--110
Elkhorn  0001--120

2B--JC  Brager, Saale. HR--Elkhorn, Gutschow.

Highlights--Zach Saale had JC Brager's lone hit and drove in its only run in a tie game shortened to four innings. Jackson Carter allowed one run in three innings for JC Brager. Grant Gutschow homered for Elkhorn in the fourth inning.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
