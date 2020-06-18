American Legion baseball scores and linescores, 6/18

American Legion
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Bellevue East 13, Judds Brothers 3
Bellevue West 7, Papillion-La Vista 0
JC Brager 1, Elkhorn 1
Kearney 18, Grand Island 2
Kearney 3, Grand Island 0
West Fargo (N.D.) 9, Carpet Land 0
BELLEVUE EAST 13, JUDDS BROTHERS 3
|Judds Brothers
|001
|02
|--
|3
|7
|4
|Bellevue East
|341
|5x
|--
|13
|8
|1
W--NA. L--McClung. 2B--JB, Wilber.
Highlights--Cody Bruss had two hits and Daustin Manske drove in two runs to lead Judds Brothers.
WEST FARGO (N.D.) 9, CARPET LAND 0
|West Fargo
|340
|02
|--
|9
|2
|1
|Carpet Land
|000
|00
|--
|0
|5
|6
W--Mertz. L--Beer. 3B--WF, Jacobson.
Highlights--Brayan Van Meter had two hits for Carpet Land.
JC BRAGER 1, ELKHORN 1, 4 INN.
|JC Brager
|100
|0
|--
|1
|1
|0
|Elkhorn
|000
|1
|--
|1
|2
|0
2B--JC Brager, Saale. HR--Elkhorn, Gutschow.
Highlights--Zach Saale had JC Brager's lone hit and drove in its only run in a tie game shortened to four innings. Jackson Carter allowed one run in three innings for JC Brager. Grant Gutschow homered for Elkhorn in the fourth inning.
