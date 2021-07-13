 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores and A-5 tournament schedules, 7/13
agate

American Legion baseball scores and A-5 tournament schedules, 7/13

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

(Double elimination)

Thursday's games

Game 2--Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 1 p.m.

Game 3--Carpet Land vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Game 4--Sampson Construction vs. Judds Brothers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7--Anderson Ford vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10--Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 12--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 14--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

JUNIORS

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

(Double elimination)

Thursday's games

Game 1--JC Brager vs. Schaefer's B, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Ayars and Ayars vs. Cornhusker Heating & Air, 1 p.m.

Game 3--Schaefer's A vs. Stonebrook Exteriors, 4 p.m.

Game 4--Syracuse Area Health vs. Sand Hills Global, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 6--Vermeer High Plains vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 7--Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8--Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 11--Game 10 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12--Game 9 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Game 15--Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 16--Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

AREA TOURNAMENTS

B-1 at Nebraska City

Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth

Beatrice vs. Springfield

B-2 at Ashland

Waverly vs. Arlington

Valparaiso vs. Chick-Fil-A

B-3 at Omaha Roncalli

Blair vs. West Point

Waterloo-Valley 14, Mount Michael 2

B-4 at York

Central City vs. Fairbury

Sutton vs. York

B-5 at Albion

Albion vs. Pierce

B-6 at Gothenburg

Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg

B-7 at Chadron

Chadron vs. Alliance

C-1 at Hartington

Hartington vs. Wisner-Pilger

C-2 at North Bend

Malcolm vs. Louisville-Weeping Water

C-3 at Syracuse

Syracuse vs. EMN

Bennet/Palmyra vs. Tecumseh

C-4 at Beaver Crossing

Lincoln Christian vs. Tri County

C-5 at Silver Creek

Central Valley vs. Battle Creek

C-6 at Boelus

Centura vs. Ord

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

