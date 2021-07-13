American Legion baseball scores and A-5 tournament schedules, 7/13

American Legion
SENIORS
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Den Hartog Field
(Double elimination)
Thursday's games
Game 2--Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 1 p.m.
Game 3--Carpet Land vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Game 4--Sampson Construction vs. Judds Brothers, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7--Anderson Ford vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10--Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 12--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13--TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 14--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
JUNIORS
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Sherman Field
(Double elimination)
Thursday's games
Game 1--JC Brager vs. Schaefer's B, 10 a.m.
Game 2--Ayars and Ayars vs. Cornhusker Heating & Air, 1 p.m.
Game 3--Schaefer's A vs. Stonebrook Exteriors, 4 p.m.
Game 4--Syracuse Area Health vs. Sand Hills Global, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 6--Vermeer High Plains vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 7--Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 8--Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 10--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 11--Game 10 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 12--Game 9 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Game 15--Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 16--Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-1 at Nebraska City
Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth
Beatrice vs. Springfield
B-2 at Ashland
Waverly vs. Arlington
Valparaiso vs. Chick-Fil-A
B-3 at Omaha Roncalli
Blair vs. West Point
Waterloo-Valley 14, Mount Michael 2
B-4 at York
Central City vs. Fairbury
Sutton vs. York
B-5 at Albion
Albion vs. Pierce
B-6 at Gothenburg
Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg
B-7 at Chadron
Chadron vs. Alliance
C-1 at Hartington
Hartington vs. Wisner-Pilger
C-2 at North Bend
Malcolm vs. Louisville-Weeping Water
C-3 at Syracuse
Syracuse vs. EMN
Bennet/Palmyra vs. Tecumseh
C-4 at Beaver Crossing
Lincoln Christian vs. Tri County
C-5 at Silver Creek
Central Valley vs. Battle Creek