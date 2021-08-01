American Legion baseball scores, 8/1

American Legion
SENIORS
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Crete
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
Saturday's results
Central City 6, Columbus Lakeview 0
Alliance 3, Arlington 2
Hickman 11, Broken Bow 4
Omaha Roncalli 10, Crete 4
Sunday's results
Columbus Lakeview 11, x-Arlington 3
Crete 6, x-Broken Bow 5
Game 7--Central City vs. Alliance, 5 p.m.
Game 8--Hickman vs. Omaha Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10--Game Game 8 loser vs. Columbus Lakeview, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
At Palmer
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
Saturday's results
SOS 5, Tecumseh 1
Louisville-Weeping Water 5, Imperial 1
DCB 8, Crofton 0
PWG 3, Pender 2
Sunday's results
Tecumseh 7, x-Imperial 6, 9 inn.
Pender 2, x-Crofton
Game 7--SOS vs. Louisville-Weeping Water, 5 p.m.
Game 8--DCB vs. PWG, 8 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Pender, 2 p.m.
Game 10--Game Game 8 loser vs. Tecumseh, 5 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 5 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
HIGHLIGHTS
Crete 6, Broken Bow 5: Crete walked-off Broken Bow in the bottom of the seventh inning after Lucas Lenhoff was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.