 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 8/1
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 8/1

  • Updated
  • 0

American Legion

SENIORS

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Crete

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

Saturday's results

Central City 6, Columbus Lakeview 0

Alliance 3, Arlington 2

Hickman 11, Broken Bow 4

Omaha Roncalli 10, Crete 4

Sunday's results

Columbus Lakeview 11, x-Arlington 3

Crete 6, x-Broken Bow 5

Game 7--Central City vs. Alliance, 5 p.m.

Game 8--Hickman vs. Omaha Roncalli, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10--Game Game 8 loser vs. Columbus Lakeview, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT

At Palmer

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

Saturday's results

SOS 5, Tecumseh 1

Louisville-Weeping Water 5, Imperial 1

DCB 8, Crofton 0

PWG 3, Pender 2

Sunday's results

Tecumseh 7, x-Imperial 6, 9 inn.

Pender 2, x-Crofton

Game 7--SOS vs. Louisville-Weeping Water, 5 p.m.

Game 8--DCB vs. PWG, 8 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Pender, 2 p.m.

Game 10--Game Game 8 loser vs. Tecumseh, 5 p.m.

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

HIGHLIGHTS

Crete 6, Broken Bow 5: Crete walked-off Broken Bow in the bottom of the seventh inning after Lucas Lenhoff was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News