American Legion baseball scores, 7/9

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 8, Trenton (Mich.) 0
Hickman 10, Lakeville South (Minn.) 1
Hickman 6, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1
Judds Brothers 3, Oak Grove (Mo.) 2
Waverly 7, Ozark (Mo.) 6
JUNIORS
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-1 at Nebraska City
Hickman 12, Plattsmouth 1
B-2 at Ashland
Chick-fil-A 8, Seward 0
B-3 at Omaha Roncalli
Wahoo 9, Fort Calhoun 0
Waterloo/Valley 1, West Point 0
B-4 at York
Central City 4, Fairfield 2
Fairbury 7, Aurora 6
B-5 at Albion
Wayne 13, Plainview 2
B-6 at Gothenburg
Holdrege 13, Minden 8
Broken Bow 14, Cozad 4
C-1 at Hartington
WPDH 7, Wakefield 2
Pender 5, Ponca 2
C-2 at North Bend
Malcolm 26, Logan View 1
Yutan 10, Louisville-Weeping Water 9
C-3 at Syracuse
Palmyra 8, Wymore/Diller-Odell 0
Tecumseh 9, Adams 1
C-6 at Boelus
Ord 13, Alma 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Judds Brothers 3, Oak Grove 2: Cody Bruss drove in two runs, and Barrett Lodge pitched six innings, scattering four hits to lead Judds Brothers.