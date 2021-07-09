 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 7/9
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 7/9

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 8, Trenton (Mich.) 0

Hickman 10, Lakeville South (Minn.) 1

Hickman 6, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1

Judds Brothers 3, Oak Grove (Mo.) 2

Waverly 7, Ozark (Mo.) 6

JUNIORS

AREA TOURNAMENTS

B-1 at Nebraska City

Hickman 12, Plattsmouth 1

B-2 at Ashland

Chick-fil-A 8, Seward 0

B-3 at Omaha Roncalli

Wahoo 9, Fort Calhoun 0

Waterloo/Valley 1, West Point 0

B-4 at York

Central City 4, Fairfield 2

Fairbury 7, Aurora 6

B-5 at Albion

Wayne 13, Plainview 2

B-6 at Gothenburg

Holdrege 13, Minden 8

Broken Bow 14, Cozad 4

C-1 at Hartington

WPDH 7, Wakefield 2

Pender 5, Ponca 2

C-2 at North Bend

Malcolm 26, Logan View 1

Yutan 10, Louisville-Weeping Water 9

C-3 at Syracuse

Palmyra 8, Wymore/Diller-Odell 0

Tecumseh 9, Adams 1

C-6 at Boelus

Ord 13, Alma 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Judds Brothers 3, Oak Grove 2: Cody Bruss drove in two runs, and Barrett Lodge pitched six innings, scattering four hits to lead Judds Brothers.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News