American Legion baseball scores, 7/8

American Legion
SENIORS
Judds Brothers 6, Elkhorn South 5
Judds Brothers 9, Team Sports 4
Lincoln Orthopedic 5, Chick-Fil-A 2
Moline 8, Beatrice 1
Union Bank 10, Merrick County, Mo. 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Judds Brothers 6, Elkhorn South 5: Cody Bruss struck out six in six innings of work and seven different batters for Judds Brothers collected a hit.
Judds Brothers 9, Team Sports 4: Cody Bruss and Logan Hunt each drove in three runs, and Trae Brandt earned the win for Judds Brothers.
Lincoln Orthopedic 5, Chick-Fil-A 2: Austin Gaines, Andrew Johnson, Cooper Colon and Alex Bingham all pieced together two hit performances for Lincoln Orthopedic. Gaines added a double to his credit while Bingham recorded three RBIs. Brennan Tarzian led Chick-Fil-A with a double and two RBIs.