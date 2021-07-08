 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/8
American Legion

SENIORS

Judds Brothers 6, Elkhorn South 5

Judds Brothers 9, Team Sports 4

Lincoln Orthopedic 5, Chick-Fil-A 2

Moline 8, Beatrice 1

Union Bank 10, Merrick County, Mo. 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Judds Brothers 6, Elkhorn South 5: Cody Bruss struck out six in six innings of work and seven different batters for Judds Brothers collected a hit.

Judds Brothers 9, Team Sports 4: Cody Bruss and Logan Hunt each drove in three runs, and Trae Brandt earned the win for Judds Brothers.

Lincoln Orthopedic 5, Chick-Fil-A 2: Austin Gaines, Andrew Johnson, Cooper Colon and Alex Bingham all pieced together two hit performances for Lincoln Orthopedic. Gaines added a double to his credit while Bingham recorded three RBIs. Brennan Tarzian led Chick-Fil-A with a double and two RBIs.

