American Legion baseball scores, 7/7

Beatrice 13, Sedalia, Kan. 4
Carpet Land 4, Fremont 0
Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 7, Malcolm 1
JC Brager 22-8, Elkhorn North 6-7
Judds Brothers 11, Jackson, Mo. 5
Kearney 10, Grand Island 2
Union Bank 9, Elsberry, Mo. 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 4, Fremont 0: Sam Wragge (two innings) and Carter Mick (four) combined for the shutout, and Cooper Erikson had two hits, including a double, to lead Carpet Land.
Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 3: Blake Boerger and Cooper Colon each hit doubles in the loss. Boerger led Lincoln Orthopedic Center with two RBIs as well.
JC Brager 22, Elkhorn North 6: Ethan Steer had two triples and five RBIs to lead JC Brager, which cranked out 13 hits.
JC Brager 8, Elkhorn North 7: Mason Masur had two hits, including the walk-off single to lift JC Brager. JC Brager had four doubles and a triple in its 11 hits.
Judds Brothers 11, Jackson, Mo. 5: Logan Hunt led Judds Brothers at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs, while Nathan Brown added two hits including a double and two RBIs.
JUDDS BROTHERS 11, JACKSON, MO 5
|Jackson
|001
|030
|1
|--
|5
|10
|2
|Judds Brothers
|702
|020
|x
|--
|11
|8
|2
W--Schuman. 2B--JB, Hunt 2, Brown.
JC BRAGER 22, ELKHORN NORTH 6
|Elkhorn North
|102
|12
|--
|6
|9
|2
|JC Brager
|39(10)
|0x
|--
|22
|13
|2
W--Pfundt. L--NA. 2B--JC, Debuse, Pfundt, Wilken. 3B--JC, Steer 2.
JC BRAGER 8, ELKHORN NORTH 7
|Elkhorn North
|002
|000
|5
|--
|7
|7
|5
|JC Brager
|600
|001
|1
|--
|8
|11
|1
W--Pasco. L--N/A. 2B--JCB, Debuse, Foerster, Swanson, Topil. 3B--JCB, Jesske.
CARPET LAND 4, FREMONT 0
|Carpet Land
|300
|010
|0
|--
|4
|5
|2
|Fremont
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|6
|2
W--Wragge. L--Winter. S--Mick. 2B--CL, Erickson; FRE, Sintek.
ELKHORN 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC CENTER 3
|Lincoln Orthopedic Center
|010
|200
|0
|--
|3
|3
|3
|Elkhorn
|011
|001
|1
|--
|4
|9
|4
W--Knott. L--Sayer. 2B--LOC, Boerger, Colon. 3B--Elk, Kanocheck.