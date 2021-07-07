American Legion baseball scores, 7/7

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 13, Sedalia, Kan. 4

Carpet Land 4, Fremont 0

Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 3

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 7, Malcolm 1

JC Brager 22-8, Elkhorn North 6-7

Judds Brothers 11, Jackson, Mo. 5

Kearney 10, Grand Island 2

Union Bank 9, Elsberry, Mo. 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 4, Fremont 0: Sam Wragge (two innings) and Carter Mick (four) combined for the shutout, and Cooper Erikson had two hits, including a double, to lead Carpet Land.

Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 3: Blake Boerger and Cooper Colon each hit doubles in the loss. Boerger led Lincoln Orthopedic Center with two RBIs as well.

JC Brager 22, Elkhorn North 6: Ethan Steer had two triples and five RBIs to lead JC Brager, which cranked out 13 hits.