American Legion baseball scores, 7/7
agate

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 13, Sedalia, Kan. 4

Carpet Land 4, Fremont 0

Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 3

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 7, Malcolm 1

JC Brager 22-8, Elkhorn North 6-7

Judds Brothers 11, Jackson, Mo. 5

Kearney 10, Grand Island 2

Union Bank 9, Elsberry, Mo. 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 4, Fremont 0: Sam Wragge (two innings) and Carter Mick (four) combined for the shutout, and Cooper Erikson had two hits, including a double, to lead Carpet Land.

Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 3: Blake Boerger and Cooper Colon each hit doubles in the loss. Boerger led Lincoln Orthopedic Center with two RBIs as well.

JC Brager 22, Elkhorn North 6: Ethan Steer had two triples and five RBIs to lead JC Brager, which cranked out 13 hits.

JC Brager 8, Elkhorn North 7: Mason Masur had two hits, including the walk-off single to lift JC Brager. JC Brager had four doubles and a triple in its 11 hits.

Judds Brothers 11, Jackson, Mo. 5: Logan Hunt led Judds Brothers at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs, while Nathan Brown added two hits including a double and two RBIs.

JUDDS BROTHERS 11, JACKSON, MO 5

Jackson  001 030 --10 
Judds Brothers  702 020 --11 

W--Schuman. 2B--JB, Hunt 2, Brown.

JC BRAGER 22, ELKHORN NORTH 6

Elkhorn North   102 12 --
JC Brager   39(10) 0x --22 13 

W--Pfundt. L--NA. 2B--JC, Debuse, Pfundt, Wilken. 3B--JC, Steer 2.

JC BRAGER 8, ELKHORN NORTH 7

Elkhorn North  002 000 --
JC Brager  600 001 --11 

W--Pasco. L--N/A. 2B--JCB, Debuse, Foerster, Swanson, Topil. 3B--JCB, Jesske.

CARPET LAND 4, FREMONT 0

Carpet Land  300 010 --
Fremont  000 000 --

W--Wragge. L--Winter. S--Mick. 2B--CL, Erickson; FRE, Sintek.

ELKHORN 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC CENTER 3

Lincoln Orthopedic Center  010 200 --
Elkhorn  011 001 --

W--Knott. L--Sayer. 2B--LOC, Boerger, Colon. 3B--Elk, Kanocheck.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

