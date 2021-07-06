 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 7/6
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 7/6

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Crete 10, Malcolm 6

Fairbury 8, Hebron 0

Omaha Burke 7, Carpet Land 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Omaha Burke 7, Carpet Land 5: Keegan Brink went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs for Carpet Land.

OMAHA BURKE 7, CARPET LAND 5

Carpet Land 1120010--591
Omaha Burke 005110x--780

W--Irwin. L--Stych. S--Irwin. 2B--CL, Brink, Springer; OB, King, Oetter, Nice. HR--CL, Brink.

 

American Legion baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James goes viral for making a scene at son's basketball game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News