American Legion baseball scores, 7/6

American Legion
SENIORS
Crete 10, Malcolm 6
Fairbury 8, Hebron 0
Omaha Burke 7, Carpet Land 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Omaha Burke 7, Carpet Land 5: Keegan Brink went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs for Carpet Land.
OMAHA BURKE 7, CARPET LAND 5
|Carpet Land
|112
|001
|0
|--
|5
|9
|1
|Omaha Burke
|005
|110
|x
|--
|7
|8
|0
W--Irwin. L--Stych. S--Irwin. 2B--CL, Brink, Springer; OB, King, Oetter, Nice. HR--CL, Brink.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!