American Legion baseball scores, 7/5

Anderson Ford 7, Grand Island 6
Malcolm 8, Twin River 0
Ashland 9, Schaefer's 7
Anderson Ford 7, Grand Island 6: Cam Teinert hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs — including two in the seventh for a walk-off win — for Anderson Ford, and Cooper Wesslund and Caden Steiger both scored twice.
ANDERSON FORD 7, GRAND ISLAND 6
|Grand Island
|210
|001
|2
|--
|6
|8
|2
|Anderson Ford
|001
|121
|2
|--
|7
|7
|1
W--Teinert. L--Fay. 2B--GI, Coslor, Leiting; AF, Aldridge, Bishop, Teinert 2, Wesslund, Yorges.
