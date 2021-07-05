 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/5
American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 7, Grand Island 6

Malcolm 8, Twin River 0

Ashland 9, Schaefer's 7

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 7, Grand Island 6: Cam Teinert hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs — including two in the seventh for a walk-off win — for Anderson Ford, and Cooper Wesslund and Caden Steiger both scored twice.

ANDERSON FORD 7, GRAND ISLAND 6

Grand Island 2100012--682
Anderson Ford 0011212--771

W--Teinert. L--Fay. 2B--GI, Coslor, Leiting; AF, Aldridge, Bishop, Teinert 2, Wesslund, Yorges.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

