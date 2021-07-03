 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/3
American Legion baseball scores, 7/3

American Legion

SENIORS

BTL Blue 10, Hickman 4

Hickman 9, PT Blue 5

Lincoln Orthopedic 13-8, York 8-4

Malcolm 15, Utica 6

Marysville, Kan. 12, Fairbury 4

Omaha Gross 13, Rosetown 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Orthopedic 13, York 8: Austin Gaines went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Andrew Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for Lincoln Orthopedic.

Lincoln Orthopedic 8, York 4: Jackson Emanuel stuck out five in 4 2/3 innings, and added a run for Lincoln Orthopedic. Blake Boerger added two runs and a hit.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 13, YORK 8

Lincoln Orthopedic  21424--13110
York  35000--881

W--Boerger. L--Hybrink. 2B--LO, Gaines, Hyde, Johnson 2; Y, Beedy.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 8, YORK 4

Lincoln Orthopedic 0004004--851
York 3000100--462

W--Bingham. L--N/A.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
