American Legion baseball scores, 7/3

American Legion
SENIORS
BTL Blue 10, Hickman 4
Hickman 9, PT Blue 5
Lincoln Orthopedic 13-8, York 8-4
Malcolm 15, Utica 6
Marysville, Kan. 12, Fairbury 4
Omaha Gross 13, Rosetown 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Orthopedic 13, York 8: Austin Gaines went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Andrew Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for Lincoln Orthopedic.
Lincoln Orthopedic 8, York 4: Jackson Emanuel stuck out five in 4 2/3 innings, and added a run for Lincoln Orthopedic. Blake Boerger added two runs and a hit.
LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 13, YORK 8
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|214
|24
|--
|13
|11
|0
|York
|350
|00
|--
|8
|8
|1
W--Boerger. L--Hybrink. 2B--LO, Gaines, Hyde, Johnson 2; Y, Beedy.