American Legion baseball scores, 7/28

American Legion
SENIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Omaha Westside
Saturday's results
JC Brager 8, Omaha Burke 6
Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4
Gretna 11, Bellevue West 1
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Sunday's results
Omaha Burke 9, x-Hastings 3
Bellevue West 9, x-Omaha Westside 7
Creighton Prep 8, JC Brager 5
Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Monday's results
Bellevue West 2, x-JC Brager 1
Omaha Burke 4, x-Papillion-La Vista South 1
Creighton Prep 15, Gretna 2
Tuesday's results
Gretna 7, x-Omaha Burke 5
Bellevue West 2, Creighton Prep 1
Wednesday's results
Gretna 3, x-Bellevue West 1
Creighton Prep vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.
NATIONAL DIVISION
At Den Hartog Field
Saturday's results
Carpet Land 4, Papillion-La Vista 2
Omaha Skutt 5, North Platte 3
Fremont 12, Millard Sox Black 5
Anderson Ford 13, Millard West 2
Sunday's results
North Platte 7, x-Papillion-La Vista 1
Millard Sox Black 7, x-Millard West 6
Omaha Skutt 7, Carpet Land 3
Fremont 15, Anderson Ford 4
Monday's results
Carpet Land 13, x-Millard Sox Black 2
North Platte 5, x-Anderson Ford 4
Fremont 4, Omaha Skutt 2
Tuesday's results
Omaha Skutt 19, x-North Platte 8
Fremont 10, x-Carpet Land 9
Wednesday's result
Final: Fremont 7, Omaha Skutt 3
JUNIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
At Papillion-La Vista South
Saturday's results
Creighton Prep 4, Sandhills Global 3
Omaha Westside 6, Hastings 5
Elkhorn South 7, Fremont 0
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Burke 5
Sunday's results
Hastings 3, x-Sandhills Global 2
Omaha Burke 10, x-Fremont 2
Omaha Westside 6, Creighton Prep 1
Elkhorn South 4, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Monday's results
Omaha Burke 8, x-Creighton Prep 7
Hastings 5, x-Papillion-La Vista South 3
Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Westside 1
Tuesday's results
Omaha Westside 5, x-Omaha Burke 1