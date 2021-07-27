 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/27
agate

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

AMERICAN DIVISION

At Omaha Westside

Saturday's results

JC Brager 8, Omaha Burke 6

Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4

Gretna 11, Bellevue West 1

Papillion-La Vista South 1, Omaha Westside 0

Sunday's results

Omaha Burke 9, x-Hastings 3

Bellevue West 9, x-Omaha Westside 7

Creighton Prep 8, JC Brager 5

Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Monday's results

Bellevue West 2, x-JC Brager 1

Omaha Burke 4, x-Papillion-La Vista South 1  

Creighton Prep 15, Gretna 2

Tuesday's results

Gretna 7, x-Omaha Burke 5

Game 13--Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Gretna vs. TBA, 5 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

NATIONAL DIVISION

At Den Hartog Field

Saturday's results

Carpet Land 4, Papillion-La Vista 2

Omaha Skutt 5, North Platte 3

Fremont 12, Millard Sox Black 5

Anderson Ford 13, Millard West 2

Sunday's results

North Platte 7, x-Papillion-La Vista 1

Millard Sox Black 7, x-Millard West 6

Omaha Skutt 7, Carpet Land 3

Fremont 15, Anderson Ford 4

Monday's results

Carpet Land 13, x-Millard Sox Black 2

North Platte 5, x-Anderson Ford 4  

Fremont 4, Omaha Skutt 2 

Tuesday's results

Omaha Skutt 19, x-North Platte 8

Game 13--Carpet Land vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Omaha Skutt vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

AREA TOURNAMENTS

B-1 at Fairbury

Hickman 11, Beatrice 3

B-2 at Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth 10, Lincoln Orthopedic 1

Omaha Roncalli vs. Plattsmouth

B-3 at West Point

Fort Calhoun vs. Waterloo-Valley

Arlington vs. Game 14 winner

B-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo vs. Waverly

Central City/Fullerton vs. Game 14 winner

B-5 at Wayne

Columbus Lakeview 9, Wayne 0

B-6 at Minden

Broken Bow vs. Minden

McCook vs. Doniphan-Trumbull

B-7 at Alliance

Alliance 14, Ogallala 2

C-1 at Crofton

Crofton vs. Battle Creek

C-2 at Scribner

Pender vs. Wakefield

C-3 at Malcolm

Syracuse vs. Louisville

C-4 at Geneva

UBC vs. SOS

C-5 at Hebron

Alma vs. BDS

C-6 at Sutton

DCB vs. PWG

C-7 at Bridgeport

Imperial vs. Valentine

JUNIORS

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

At Papillion-La Vista South

Saturday's results

Creighton Prep 4, Sandhills Global 3

Omaha Westside 6, Hastings 5

Elkhorn South 7, Fremont 0

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Burke 5

Sunday's results

Hastings 3, x-Sandhills Global 2

Omaha Burke 10, x-Fremont 2

Omaha Westside 6, Creighton Prep 1

Elkhorn South 4, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Monday's results

Omaha Burke 8, x-Creighton Prep 7  

Hastings 5, x-Papillion-La Vista South 3

Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Westside 1

Tuesday's results

Omaha Westside 5, x-Omaha Burke 1

Game 13--Elkhorn South vs. Hastings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Omaha Westside vs. TBA (second game to follow if necessary)

