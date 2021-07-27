American Legion baseball scores, 7/27

American Legion
SENIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Omaha Westside
Saturday's results
JC Brager 8, Omaha Burke 6
Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4
Gretna 11, Bellevue West 1
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Sunday's results
Omaha Burke 9, x-Hastings 3
Bellevue West 9, x-Omaha Westside 7
Creighton Prep 8, JC Brager 5
Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Monday's results
Bellevue West 2, x-JC Brager 1
Omaha Burke 4, x-Papillion-La Vista South 1
Creighton Prep 15, Gretna 2
Tuesday's results
Gretna 7, x-Omaha Burke 5
Game 13--Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Gretna vs. TBA, 5 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
NATIONAL DIVISION
At Den Hartog Field
Saturday's results
Carpet Land 4, Papillion-La Vista 2
Omaha Skutt 5, North Platte 3
Fremont 12, Millard Sox Black 5
Anderson Ford 13, Millard West 2
Sunday's results
North Platte 7, x-Papillion-La Vista 1
Millard Sox Black 7, x-Millard West 6
Omaha Skutt 7, Carpet Land 3
Fremont 15, Anderson Ford 4
Monday's results
Carpet Land 13, x-Millard Sox Black 2
North Platte 5, x-Anderson Ford 4
Fremont 4, Omaha Skutt 2
Tuesday's results
Omaha Skutt 19, x-North Platte 8
Game 13--Carpet Land vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Omaha Skutt vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-1 at Fairbury
Hickman 11, Beatrice 3
B-2 at Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth 10, Lincoln Orthopedic 1
Omaha Roncalli vs. Plattsmouth
B-3 at West Point
Fort Calhoun vs. Waterloo-Valley
Arlington vs. Game 14 winner
B-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo vs. Waverly
Central City/Fullerton vs. Game 14 winner
B-5 at Wayne
Columbus Lakeview 9, Wayne 0
B-6 at Minden
Broken Bow vs. Minden
McCook vs. Doniphan-Trumbull
B-7 at Alliance
Alliance 14, Ogallala 2
C-1 at Crofton
Crofton vs. Battle Creek
C-2 at Scribner
Pender vs. Wakefield
C-3 at Malcolm
Syracuse vs. Louisville
C-4 at Geneva
UBC vs. SOS
C-5 at Hebron
Alma vs. BDS
C-6 at Sutton
DCB vs. PWG
C-7 at Bridgeport
Imperial vs. Valentine
JUNIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
At Papillion-La Vista South
Saturday's results
Creighton Prep 4, Sandhills Global 3
Omaha Westside 6, Hastings 5
Elkhorn South 7, Fremont 0
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Burke 5
Sunday's results
Hastings 3, x-Sandhills Global 2
Omaha Burke 10, x-Fremont 2
Omaha Westside 6, Creighton Prep 1
Elkhorn South 4, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Monday's results
Omaha Burke 8, x-Creighton Prep 7
Hastings 5, x-Papillion-La Vista South 3
Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Westside 1
Tuesday's results
Omaha Westside 5, x-Omaha Burke 1
Game 13--Elkhorn South vs. Hastings, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Omaha Westside vs. TBA (second game to follow if necessary)