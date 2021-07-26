American Legion baseball scores, 7/26

American Legion
SENIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Omaha Westside
Saturday's results
JC Brager 8, Omaha Burke 6
Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4
Gretna 11, Bellevue West 1
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Sunday's results
Omaha Burke 9, x-Hastings 3
Bellevue West 9, x-Omaha Westside 7
Creighton Prep 8, JC Brager 5
Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Monday's results
Bellevue West 2, x-JC Brager 1
Game 10--Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Burke, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Creighton Prep vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 5 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
NATIONAL DIVISION
At Den Hartog Field
Saturday's results
Carpet Land 4, Papillion-La Vista 2
Omaha Skutt 5, North Platte 3
Fremont 12, Millard Sox Black 5
Anderson Ford 13, Millard West 2
Sunday's results
North Platte 7, x-Papillion-La Vista 1
Millard Sox Black 7, x-Millard West 6
Omaha Skutt 7, Carpet Land 3
Fremont 15, Anderson Ford 4
Monday's results
Carpet Land 13, x-Millard Sox Black 2
Game 10--Anderson Ford vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Omaha Skutt vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
JUNIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
At Papillion-La Vista South
Saturday's results
Creighton Prep 4, Sandhills Global 3
Omaha Westside 6, Hastings 5
Elkhorn South 7, Fremont 0
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Burke 5
Sunday's results
Hastings 3, x-Sandhills Global 2
Omaha Burke 10, x-Fremont 2
Omaha Westside 6, Creighton Prep 1
Elkhorn South 4, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Monday's results
Omaha Burke 8, x-Creighton Prep 7
Game 10--Papillion-La Vista South vs. Hastings, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South, 7 p.m.