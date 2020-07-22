American Legion baseball scores, 7/22
American Legion baseball scores, 7/22

  • Updated
American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

Wednesday's results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Judds Brothers vs. Rixstine, 7 p.m. 

Thursday's games

Pinnacle Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Union Bank vs. Rixstine, 4 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m. 

Friday's games

Pinnacle Bank vs. Rixstine, 1 p.m. 

Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 4 p.m. 

Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Rixstine, 7 p.m. 

Monday's games

Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Rixstine vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m. 

Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m. 

July 29 games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Rixstine vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Auburn 8, Beatrice 1

Fremont 8, Grand Island 0

Mount Michael 7, Malcolm 1

Waverly 4, Seward 3

High school baseball logo 2014
