American Legion baseball scores, 7/22

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
Wednesday's results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Judds Brothers vs. Rixstine, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
Pinnacle Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Rixstine, 4 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Pinnacle Bank vs. Rixstine, 1 p.m.
Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 4 p.m.
Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Rixstine, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Rixstine vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m.
July 29 games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Rixstine vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Auburn 8, Beatrice 1
Fremont 8, Grand Island 0
Mount Michael 7, Malcolm 1
Waverly 4, Seward 3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!