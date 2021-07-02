 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/2
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 7/2

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

BTL 3, Hickman 0

Hickman 12, PT Red 2

Mankato East 12, Omaha Gross 1

Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 4

Omaha Gross 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 6

Omaha North 6, Sampson Construction 5

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Papillion-La Vista 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Omaha North 6, Sampson Construction 5: Nathan Richardson led Sampson Construction at the plate, going 3-for-4 and hitting a double.

OMAHA NORTH 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5

Sampson Construction  300 010 01 --
Omaha North  001 300 02 --

W--Schlader. L--Richardson. 2B--SC, Richardson; ON, Schlader.

