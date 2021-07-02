American Legion baseball scores, 7/2

American Legion
SENIORS
BTL 3, Hickman 0
Hickman 12, PT Red 2
Mankato East 12, Omaha Gross 1
Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 4
Omaha Gross 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 6
Omaha North 6, Sampson Construction 5
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Papillion-La Vista 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Omaha North 6, Sampson Construction 5: Nathan Richardson led Sampson Construction at the plate, going 3-for-4 and hitting a double.
OMAHA NORTH 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5
|Sampson Construction
|300
|010
|01
|--
|5
|8
|3
|Omaha North
|001
|300
|02
|--
|6
|7
|1
W--Schlader. L--Richardson. 2B--SC, Richardson; ON, Schlader.
