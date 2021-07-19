 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/19
American Legion

SENIORS

Hickman 7, Millard North 0

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

Thursday's results

JC Brager 3, Union Bank 2

Carpet Land 8, Pinnacle Bank 0

Judds Brothers 8, Sampson Construction 4

Saturday's results

Pinnacle Bank 7, x-Sampson Construction 0

JC Brager 7, Anderson Ford 3

Carpet Land 7, Judds Brothers 1

Sunday's results

Anderson Ford 10, x-Pinnacle Bank 6

Carpet Land 5, JC Brager 2 

Judds Brothers 11, x-Union Bank 7

Monday's results

JC Brager 15, x-Judd's Brothers 1

Game 13--Anderson Ford vs. Carpet Land, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 14--JC Brager vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

JUNIORS

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

Thursday's results

Schaefer's B 15, JC Brager 2

Cornhusker Heating & Air 12, Ayars and Ayars 1

Schaefer's A 10, Stonebrook Exteriors 3

Friday's results

Sand Hills Global 8, Syracuse Area Health 0

JC Brager 5, x-Ayars and Ayars 3 

Vermeer High Plains 11, Schaefer's B 0

Saturday's results

JC Brager 9, x-Stonebrook Exteriors 2

Schaefer's B 11, x-Syracuse Area Health 3

Cornhusker Heating & Air 7, Vermeer High Plains 5

Sandhills Global 4, Schaefer's A 1

Sunday's results

Schaefer's A 10, x-JC Brager 2

Vermeer High Plains 8, x-Schaefer's B 0

Monday's results

Vermeer High Plains 8, x-Schaefer's 0

Game 14--Cornhusker Heating and Air vs. Sandhills Global, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Game 15--Vermeer High Plains vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 16--Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

In Waverly

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

Saturday's results

Beatrice 12, Broken Bow 5

Blair 9, Chadron 8

Pierce 6, Central City 3 

Waverly 5, Arlington 0

Sunday's results

Chadron 12, x-Central City 3 

Arlington 5, x-Broken Bow 4 

Pierce 11, Blair 1

Beatrice 5, Waverly 2

Monday's results

Blair 4, x-Arlington 1

Waverly 4, x-Chadron 1

Game 11--Pierce vs. Beatrice, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 1 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Championship (second game to follow if necessary)

CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT

In Pender

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

Saturday's results

Nemaha Sports Construction 4, Palmer 3

Syracuse 4, Chase County 2

Yutan 10, Wisner-Pilger 2

Centura 5, Pender 2

Sunday's results

Palmer 3, x-Chase County 2

Pender 8, x-Wisner-Pilger 5

Nemaha Sports Construction 1, Syracuse 0

Yutan 6, Centura 5

Monday's results

Syracuse 6, Pender 3

Centura 5, Palmer 4

Game 11--Nemaha Sports Construction vs. Yutan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 14--Championship (second game to follow if necessary), 5 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Syracuse 6, Pender 3: Syracuse pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to survive and advance.

Waverly 4, Chadron 1: Waverly had just three hits, but scored three of its four runs in the first two innings.

