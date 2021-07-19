American Legion baseball scores, 7/19

American Legion
SENIORS
Hickman 7, Millard North 0
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Den Hartog Field
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
Thursday's results
JC Brager 3, Union Bank 2
Carpet Land 8, Pinnacle Bank 0
Judds Brothers 8, Sampson Construction 4
Saturday's results
Pinnacle Bank 7, x-Sampson Construction 0
JC Brager 7, Anderson Ford 3
Carpet Land 7, Judds Brothers 1
Sunday's results
Anderson Ford 10, x-Pinnacle Bank 6
Carpet Land 5, JC Brager 2
Judds Brothers 11, x-Union Bank 7
Monday's results
JC Brager 15, x-Judd's Brothers 1
Game 13--Anderson Ford vs. Carpet Land, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 14--JC Brager vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
JUNIORS
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Sherman Field
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
Thursday's results
Schaefer's B 15, JC Brager 2
Cornhusker Heating & Air 12, Ayars and Ayars 1
Schaefer's A 10, Stonebrook Exteriors 3
Friday's results
Sand Hills Global 8, Syracuse Area Health 0
JC Brager 5, x-Ayars and Ayars 3
Vermeer High Plains 11, Schaefer's B 0
Saturday's results
JC Brager 9, x-Stonebrook Exteriors 2
Schaefer's B 11, x-Syracuse Area Health 3
Cornhusker Heating & Air 7, Vermeer High Plains 5
Sandhills Global 4, Schaefer's A 1
Sunday's results
Schaefer's A 10, x-JC Brager 2
Vermeer High Plains 8, x-Schaefer's B 0
Monday's results
Vermeer High Plains 8, x-Schaefer's 0
Game 14--Cornhusker Heating and Air vs. Sandhills Global, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Game 15--Vermeer High Plains vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 16--Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
In Waverly
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
Saturday's results
Beatrice 12, Broken Bow 5
Blair 9, Chadron 8
Pierce 6, Central City 3
Waverly 5, Arlington 0
Sunday's results
Chadron 12, x-Central City 3
Arlington 5, x-Broken Bow 4
Pierce 11, Blair 1
Beatrice 5, Waverly 2
Monday's results
Blair 4, x-Arlington 1
Waverly 4, x-Chadron 1
Game 11--Pierce vs. Beatrice, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Championship (second game to follow if necessary)
CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
In Pender
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
Saturday's results
Nemaha Sports Construction 4, Palmer 3
Syracuse 4, Chase County 2
Yutan 10, Wisner-Pilger 2
Centura 5, Pender 2
Sunday's results
Palmer 3, x-Chase County 2
Pender 8, x-Wisner-Pilger 5
Nemaha Sports Construction 1, Syracuse 0
Yutan 6, Centura 5
Monday's results
Syracuse 6, Pender 3
Centura 5, Palmer 4
Game 11--Nemaha Sports Construction vs. Yutan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 5 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Championship (second game to follow if necessary), 5 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Syracuse 6, Pender 3: Syracuse pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to survive and advance.
Waverly 4, Chadron 1: Waverly had just three hits, but scored three of its four runs in the first two innings.