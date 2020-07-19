American Legion baseball scores, 7/19
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 7/19

American Legion

JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Den Hartog

Championship: Kearney 5, Elkhorn 4 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's results

Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6

Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5

Hastings 9, Pinnacle Bank 1

Hickman 10, Hastings 9

Hickman 10, Judds Brothers 2

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4

Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4

Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1

Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1

Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's results

JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3 

Anderson Ford 15, Kearney 3

Kearney 15, Bellevue East 5

JC Brager 12, Bellevue East 1

Friday's results

JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5

Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1  

Kearney 9, JC Brager 8

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Omaha Skutt 9, Union Bank 0 

Rixstine 3, Lincoln Orthopedic 0

Waverly 9, Wahoo 0

JUNIORS

Sampson Construction 10, Malcolm 2

American Legion baseball logo 2014
