American Legion baseball scores, 7/19

American Legion
JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Den Hartog
Championship: Kearney 5, Elkhorn 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's results
Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6
Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5
Hastings 9, Pinnacle Bank 1
Hickman 10, Hastings 9
Hickman 10, Judds Brothers 2
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4
Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4
Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1
Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1
Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's results
JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4
Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3
Anderson Ford 15, Kearney 3
Kearney 15, Bellevue East 5
JC Brager 12, Bellevue East 1
Friday's results
JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5
Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4
Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1
Kearney 9, JC Brager 8
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Omaha Skutt 9, Union Bank 0
Rixstine 3, Lincoln Orthopedic 0
Waverly 9, Wahoo 0
JUNIORS
Sampson Construction 10, Malcolm 2
