American Legion baseball scores, 7/18

American Legion
JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's results
Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6
Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5
Hastings vs. Pinnacle Bank, 3 p.m.
Hastings vs. Hickman, 5:30 p.m.
Judds Brothers vs. Hickman, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4
Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4
Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1
Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1
Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's results
JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4
Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3
Kearney vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.
Kearney vs. Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Bellevue East, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's results
JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5
Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4
Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1
Kearney 9, JC Brager 8
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Den Hartog
AL champion vs. NL champion, noon
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Bennington 4, Beatrice 0
Bennington 10, Beatrice 2
Omaha Central 7, Northwest 4
Waverly 6, Mount Michael 3
