American Legion baseball scores, 7/18
American Legion baseball scores, 7/18

American Legion

JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's results

Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6 

Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5 

Hastings vs. Pinnacle Bank, 3 p.m.

Hastings vs. Hickman, 5:30 p.m.

Judds Brothers vs. Hickman, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4

Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4

Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1

Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1

Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's results

JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3 

Kearney vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.

Kearney vs. Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Bellevue East, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's results

JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5

Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1  

Kearney 9, JC Brager 8

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Den Hartog

AL champion vs. NL champion, noon

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Bennington 4, Beatrice 0 

Bennington 10, Beatrice 2 

Omaha Central 7, Northwest 4

Waverly 6, Mount Michael 3 

American Legion baseball logo 2014
