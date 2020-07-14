American Legion baseball scores, 7/14
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 7/14

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 7, Sampson Construction 2

Kearney 8, Norfolk 3  

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plains 6, Schaefers 5

American Legion baseball logo 2014
