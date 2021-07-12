American Legion baseball scores, 7/12

American Legion
SENIORS
Valparaiso 9, Chick-Fil-A 4
JUNIORS
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-1 at Nebraska City
Springfield 7, Hickman 6
Plattsmouth 7, Auburn 2
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City
B-2 at Ashland
Arlington 8, Seward 0
Chick-Fil-A 3, Ashland 1
Valparaiso vs. Waverly
B-3 at Omaha Roncalli
Blair vs. Mount Michael
West Point 7, Wahoo 1
Waterloo-Valley 9, Omaha Roncalli 8
B-4 at York
Central City 3, Sutton 2
Fairbury 10, Fairfield 3
York 11, Aurora 3
B-5 at Albion
Albion vs. Columbus Lakeview
Pierce 1, Wayne 0
B-6 at Gothenburg
Gothenburg 3, Holdrege 1
B-7 at Chadron
Alliance 7, Gering
C-1 at Hartington
Pender 9, Hartington 8
Wisner-Pilger vs. Crofton
C-2 at North Bend
Malcolm vs. Yutan
Louisville-Weeping Water 12, NB/MB 3
C-3 at Syracuse
Bennet/Palmyra vs. Syracuse
Tecumseh 9, Wymore 1
EMN 9, Adams 1
C-4 at Beaver Crossing
Tri County 8, BDS 7
C-5 at Silver Creek
Battle Creek vs. Shelby SOS
C-6 at Boelus
Ord vs. Alma
C-7 at Gordon
Sheridan County 3, Imperial 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Valparaiso 9, Chick-Fil-A 4: Alex Ohnoutka had two hits and an RBI, while Easton Cooper added two base knocks and two runs driven in for Chick-Fil-A.