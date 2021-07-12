 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/12
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 7/12

  Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Valparaiso 9, Chick-Fil-A 4

JUNIORS

AREA TOURNAMENTS

B-1 at Nebraska City

Springfield 7, Hickman 6

Plattsmouth 7, Auburn 2

Beatrice vs. Nebraska City

B-2 at Ashland

Arlington 8, Seward 0

Chick-Fil-A 3, Ashland 1

Valparaiso vs. Waverly

B-3 at Omaha Roncalli

Blair vs. Mount Michael

West Point 7, Wahoo 1

Waterloo-Valley 9, Omaha Roncalli 8

B-4 at York

Central City 3, Sutton 2

Fairbury 10, Fairfield 3

York 11, Aurora 3

B-5 at Albion

Albion vs. Columbus Lakeview

Pierce 1, Wayne 0

B-6 at Gothenburg

Gothenburg 3, Holdrege 1

B-7 at Chadron

Alliance 7, Gering

C-1 at Hartington

Pender 9, Hartington 8

Wisner-Pilger vs. Crofton

C-2 at North Bend

Malcolm vs. Yutan

Louisville-Weeping Water 12, NB/MB 3

C-3 at Syracuse

Bennet/Palmyra vs. Syracuse

Tecumseh 9, Wymore 1

EMN 9, Adams 1

C-4 at Beaver Crossing

Tri County 8, BDS 7

C-5 at Silver Creek

Battle Creek vs. Shelby SOS

C-6 at Boelus

Ord vs. Alma

C-7 at Gordon

Sheridan County 3, Imperial 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Valparaiso 9, Chick-Fil-A 4: Alex Ohnoutka had two hits and an RBI, while Easton Cooper added two base knocks and two runs driven in for Chick-Fil-A.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
