American Legion baseball scores, 7/11

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 2, Grand Island 1
Carpet Land 14, Duluth Lakeview (Minn.) 3
Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 4, Hickman 2
Elk River (Minn.) 10, Carpet Land 7
Union Bank 2, Lafayette (Ind.) 0
Union Bank 14, Moline (Ill.) 0
JUNIORS
Schaefer's 13, Kearney 10
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-2 at Ashland
Seward 17, Crete 1
B-3 at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Roncalli 11, Fort Calhoun 0
B-5 at Albion
Albion 8, Wayne 2
Wayne 13, St. Paul 3
B-6 at Gothenburg
Gothenburg 9, McCook 0
C-1 at Hartington
Crofton 12, Ponca 1
C-2 at North Bend
Louisville-Weeping Water 16, Hooper-Scribner 0
Malcolm 15, Tekamah-Herman 1
C-3 at Syracuse
Adams 13, Pawnee City 4
C-4 at Beaver Crossing
Lincoln Christian 9, BDS 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 14, Duluth Lakeview 3: Carpet Land scored 10 runs in the third inning to take control. Keegan Brink homered and drove in three, and Garrett Springer, Keinan Lentell, Preston Yates and Kaiden Bradley each drove in two.
Anderson Ford 2, Grand Island 1: Cam Teinert's RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth broke a 1-1 tie. Kaden McCoy pitched a complete game for Anderson Ford, striking out five and scattering five hits.
Elk River 10, Carpet Land 7: Keegan Brink doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Carpet Land.
Union Bank 14, Moline (Ill.) 0: With the win, Union Bank finished 7-0 in the FIKE Tournament in Kansas City. Jase Woita was named tournament MVP.