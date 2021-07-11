American Legion baseball scores, 7/11

Malcolm 15, Tekamah-Herman 1

C-3 at Syracuse

Adams 13, Pawnee City 4

C-4 at Beaver Crossing

Lincoln Christian 9, BDS 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 14, Duluth Lakeview 3: Carpet Land scored 10 runs in the third inning to take control. Keegan Brink homered and drove in three, and Garrett Springer, Keinan Lentell, Preston Yates and Kaiden Bradley each drove in two.

Anderson Ford 2, Grand Island 1: Cam Teinert's RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth broke a 1-1 tie. Kaden McCoy pitched a complete game for Anderson Ford, striking out five and scattering five hits.

Elk River 10, Carpet Land 7: Keegan Brink doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Carpet Land.

Union Bank 14, Moline (Ill.) 0: With the win, Union Bank finished 7-0 in the FIKE Tournament in Kansas City. Jase Woita was named tournament MVP.

