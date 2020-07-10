American Legion baseball scores, 7/10
American Legion baseball scores, 7/10

American Legion

SENIORS

Judds Brothers 9, Omaha North 2

Kearney 2, Mount Michael 1 

Millard South 8, Hickman 4 

Pinnacle Bank 9, YBC Scout Team (Mo.) 2 

American Legion baseball logo 2014
