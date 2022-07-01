American Legion baseball scores, 7/1

American Legion
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Willmar, Minn. 7, Omaha Gross 1
American Legion
Only 7.2% of pro baseball players are Black. In a few weeks, Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley will take part in an event that aims to change that.
Kansas State always saw AJ Evasco's potential, and the Lincoln East standout rewarded them with a commitment.
An already tremendous summer for the Carpet Land (Lincoln East) legion baseball team just got a whole lot better.
American Legion
Results from Sunday's Legion action on the baseball diamond.
American Legion
Results from Saturday's Legion action on the baseball diamond.
Results from Friday's Legion action on the baseball diamond.
From Drew Christo to Ahman Green to Tom Kropp, here's a look at the past winners for Journal Star boys athlete of the year.
The JC Brager legion baseball team has "'great team chemistry right now," and the result is another long winning streak.
