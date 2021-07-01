American Legion baseball scores, 7/1

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 5, Nebraska City 2
Ashland 6, Mount Michael 4, 8 inn.
Beatrice 7, Fairbury 3
Bellevue West 10, JC Brager 6
Mount Michael 4, Hickman 3
Omaha Burke 5, Judds Brothers 3
Omaha Burke 11, Judds Brothers 7
Sampson Construction 7, Malcolm 6
Waverly 4, Omaha Roncalli 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Omaha Burke 5, Judds Brothers 3: Eric Hite and Tristan Brandt each contributed two hits for Judds Brothers and Jacob Stroh had two RBIs.
Sampson Construction 7, Malcolm 6: Ethan Glazebrook hit a double and home run to finish with three RBIs for Sampson Construction. Chase Martin pitched three scoreless innings and had two hits for Sampson Construction.
BELLEVUE WEST 10, JC BRAGER 6
|JC Brager
|302
|001
|--
|6
|13
|3
|Bellevue West
|003
|241
|--
|10
|9
|2
W--N/A. L--Dragoo. 2B--JCB, Debuse; BW, 2.
OMAHA BURKE 5, JUDDS BROTHERS 3
|Judds Brothers
|001
|000
|2
|--
|3
|5
|3
|Omaha Burke
|040
|010
|x
|--
|5
|8
|1
W--N/A. L--Schuman. 2B--JB, Brandt.
OMAHA BURKE 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 7
|Judds Brothers
|020
|010
|4
|--
|7
|9
|3
|Omaha Burke
|300
|010
|7
|--
|11
|6
|2
W--N/A. L--Hite. 2B--JB, Duncan, Hunt, Peterson 2; OB, 1. 3B--JB, Brandt. HR--OB, 1.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, MALCOLM 6