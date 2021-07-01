 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 7/1
American Legion baseball scores, 7/1

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 5, Nebraska City 2

Ashland 6, Mount Michael 4, 8 inn.

Beatrice 7, Fairbury 3

Bellevue West 10, JC Brager 6

Mount Michael 4, Hickman 3

Omaha Burke 5, Judds Brothers 3

Omaha Burke 11, Judds Brothers 7

Sampson Construction 7, Malcolm 6

Waverly 4, Omaha Roncalli 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Omaha Burke 5, Judds Brothers 3: Eric Hite and Tristan Brandt each contributed two hits for Judds Brothers and Jacob Stroh had two RBIs.

Sampson Construction 7, Malcolm 6: Ethan Glazebrook hit a double and home run to finish with three RBIs for Sampson Construction. Chase Martin pitched three scoreless innings and had two hits for Sampson Construction.

BELLEVUE WEST 10, JC BRAGER 6

JC Brager   302 001 --13 
Bellevue West   003 241 --10 

W--N/A. L--Dragoo. 2B--JCB, Debuse; BW, 2.

OMAHA BURKE 5, JUDDS BROTHERS 3

Judds Brothers 0010002--353
Omaha Burke 040010x--581

W--N/A. L--Schuman. 2B--JB, Brandt.

OMAHA BURKE 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 7

Judds Brothers  020 010 --
Omaha Burke  300 010 --11 

W--N/A. L--Hite. 2B--JB, Duncan, Hunt, Peterson 2; OB, 1. 3B--JB, Brandt. HR--OB, 1.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, MALCOLM 6

Sampson Construction 0003211--790
Malcolm 0300300--6104

W--Martin. L--Meyer. 2B--SC, Glazebrook; MAL, Meyer, Zegar. HR--SC, Glazebrook, Frank.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

