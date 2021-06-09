American Legion baseball scores, 6/9

American Legion
SENIORS
Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Adams 0
Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0
Union Bank 8, Carpet Land 6
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Adams 0: Ethan Sayer and Cooper Colon combined to strike out 12 and one hit for Lincoln Orthopedic. Colon also had a three-run triple.
Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0: Will Johnson led Pinnacle Bank with three hits and a pair of RBIs and Cam Newell hit a two-run homer.
Union Bank 8, Carpet Land 6: Tyus Petsche led Union Bank with three hits and an RBI. Grant Springer had four RBIs for Carpet Land.
LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 16, ADAMS 0
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|183
|40
|--
|16
|11
|3
|Adams
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|5
W--Sayer. L--Archer. 2B--LO, Emanuel, Gaines, Johnson, Watson. 3B--LO, Colon; A, Wallman.
PINNACLE BANK 10, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0
|Sampson Construction
|000
|00
|--
|0
|3
|0
|Pinnacle Bank
|202
|6x
|--
|10
|9
|1
W--Vercellino. L--Workman. 2B--SC, Koch; PB, Johnson, Morrow, Newell, Shaffer. HR--PB, Newell.
UNION BANK 8, CARPET LAND 6
|Carpet Land
|101
|020
|2
|--
|6
|8
|3
|Union Bank
|003
|140
|x
|--
|8
|7
|3
W--Mitchell. L--Lentell. 2B--CL, Clementi, Van Meter; UB, Petsche. 3B--CL, Van Meter.