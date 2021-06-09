 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 6/9
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/9

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Adams 0

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0

Union Bank 8, Carpet Land 6

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Adams 0: Ethan Sayer and Cooper Colon combined to strike out 12 and one hit for Lincoln Orthopedic. Colon also had a three-run triple.

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0: Will Johnson led Pinnacle Bank with three hits and a pair of RBIs and Cam Newell hit a two-run homer. 

Union Bank 8, Carpet Land 6: Tyus Petsche led Union Bank with three hits and an RBI. Grant Springer had four RBIs for Carpet Land.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 16, ADAMS 0

Lincoln Orthopedic  18340--16113
Adams  00000--015

W--Sayer. L--Archer. 2B--LO, Emanuel, Gaines, Johnson, Watson. 3B--LO, Colon; A, Wallman.

PINNACLE BANK 10, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Sampson Construction  00000--030
Pinnacle Bank  2026x--1091

W--Vercellino. L--Workman. 2B--SC, Koch; PB, Johnson, Morrow, Newell, Shaffer. HR--PB, Newell.

UNION BANK 8, CARPET LAND 6

Carpet Land 1010202--683
Union Bank 003140x--873

W--Mitchell. L--Lentell. 2B--CL, Clementi, Van Meter; UB, Petsche. 3B--CL, Van Meter.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News