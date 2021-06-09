American Legion baseball scores, 6/9

American Legion

SENIORS

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Adams 0

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0

Union Bank 8, Carpet Land 6

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Adams 0: Ethan Sayer and Cooper Colon combined to strike out 12 and one hit for Lincoln Orthopedic. Colon also had a three-run triple.

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0: Will Johnson led Pinnacle Bank with three hits and a pair of RBIs and Cam Newell hit a two-run homer.

Union Bank 8, Carpet Land 6: Tyus Petsche led Union Bank with three hits and an RBI. Grant Springer had four RBIs for Carpet Land.

Lincoln Orthopedic 183 40 -- 16 11 3 Adams 000 00 -- 0 1 5