American Legion baseball scores, 6/8

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 8, Fremont 1

Carpet Land 11, Sampson Construction 3

Gretna 6, Lincoln Southwest 5

JC Brager 12, Union Bank 4

Kearney 8-2, Lexington 0-1

Malcolm 7, Osceola 6

Waverly 9, Crete 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 8, Fremont 1: Anderson Ford's Jacob Aldridge went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Colten Reed scored two runs and hit a double.

Carpet Land 11, Sampson Construction 3: Carpet Land's Noah Walters struck out six batters in four innings, allowing one run and one hit in the win. Ryan Clementi, Garrett Springer, Brayan Van Meter and Walters each hit a double.

Gretna 6, Pinnacle Bank 5: Drew Styskal didn't allow a hit in the three innings he pitched for Pinnacle Bank, but a six-run fourth inning for Gretna was too much to overcome.

JC Brager 12, Union Bank 4: Steer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles to lead JC Brager.