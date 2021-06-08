 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/8
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/8

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 8, Fremont 1

Carpet Land 11, Sampson Construction 3

Gretna 6, Lincoln Southwest 5

JC Brager 12, Union Bank 4

Kearney 8-2, Lexington 0-1

Malcolm 7, Osceola 6

Waverly 9, Crete 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 8, Fremont 1: Anderson Ford's Jacob Aldridge went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Colten Reed scored two runs and hit a double.

Carpet Land 11, Sampson Construction 3: Carpet Land's Noah Walters struck out six batters in four innings, allowing one run and one hit in the win. Ryan Clementi, Garrett Springer, Brayan Van Meter and Walters each hit a double.

Gretna 6, Pinnacle Bank 5: Drew Styskal didn't allow a hit in the three innings he pitched for Pinnacle Bank, but a six-run fourth inning for Gretna was too much to overcome.

JC Brager 12, Union Bank 4: Steer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles to lead JC Brager.

ANDERSON FORD 8, FREMONT 1

Anderson Ford  010 030 --
Fremont  001 000 --

W--Teinert. L--Glause. 2B--AF, Reed.

CARPET LAND 11, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Sampson Construction   000 12 --
Carpet Land   101 09 --11 12 

W--Storer. L--Martin. 2B--CL, Clementi, Springer, Van Meter, Walters; SC, Warren.

GRETNA 6, PINNACLE BANK 5

Pinnacle Bank  000 021 --5
Gretna  000 600 --

W--N/A. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Bohrer.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

