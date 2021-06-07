American Legion baseball scores, 6/7

American Legion
SENIORS
Nebraska City 12, Omaha Concordia 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
American Legion
Nebraska City 12, Omaha Concordia 1
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
From pitchers who can throw fastballs in the 90s to power bats to some of the fastest players in the state, the 2021 Super-State and all-state…
Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?
A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season — four pitchers, a catcher, four infielders, three outfielders and four utility.
Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Let's take a look at baseball.
A look at Tuesday's results from the diamond.
A look at Monday's results from the diamond.
A look at Thursday's results from the diamond.
A look at Wednesday's results from the diamond.
A look at Sunday's results from the diamond.
Twenty people were selected to the 2021 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.