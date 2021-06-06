American Legion baseball scores, 6/6

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 12, Ashland 8
Carpet Land 10, Beaver Valley Red 8
Chick-Fil-A 15, Wahoo 8
Lincoln Orthopedic 8, Seward 0
Millard South 7, Pinnacle Bank 1
Omaha Bryan 7, Sampson Construction 6
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Judds Brothers 2
Papillion-La Vista South 7, Millard South 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 10, Beaver Valley Red 8: Garrett Springer had four hits and three RBIs for Carpet Land. Ryan Clementi, Josh Senstock and Brayan Van Meter added doubles for Carpet Land.
Chick-Fil-A 15, Wahoo 8: Chick-Fil-A got six RBIs and three hits -- including a double -- from Alex Ohnoutka. Garret Appleget, Easton Cooper and Storm Portsche added doubles, and Carson Oerman tripled for Chick-Fil-A.
Lincoln Orthopedic 8, Seward 0: Austin Gaines had a double in his two hits, and two RBIs to power Lincoln Orthopedic. Jackson Emanuel struck out 10 for Lincoln Orthopedic, allowing two hits and a walk.
Millard South 7, Pinnacle Bank: Will Johnson pieced together two hits for Pinnacle Bank, including a solo home run.
Omaha Bryan 7, Sampson Construction 6: Boston Workman and Kyren Kock both drove in two runs for Sampson Construction. Omaha Bryan took a 7-0 lead in the top of the first.
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Judds Brothers 2: Cody Bruss doubled and had the lone RBI for Judds Brothers.
OMAHA BRYAN 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 6
|Omaha Bryan
|700
|000
|0
|--
|7
|10
|1
|Sampson Construction
|010
|000
|5
|--
|6
|8
|1
W--N/A. L--Glazebrook. 2B--SC, Hillhouse, Connelly, Workman.
MILLARD SOUTH 7, PINNACLE BANK 1
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|4
|2
|Millard South
|032
|101
|X
|--
|7
|11
|0
W--N/A. L--Cox. HR--PB, Johnson.
LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 8, SEWARD 0
|Seward
|000
|000
|--
|0
|2
|3
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|000
|044
|--
|8
|10
|1
W--Emanuel. L--Novacek. 2B--LOC, Brink, Ball, Gaines.
CHICK-FIL-A 15, WAHOO 8
|Wahoo
|123
|11
|--
|8
|10
|1
|Chick-Fil-A
|622
|41
|--
|15
|11
|1
W--Tarzian. L--Nelson. 2B--WAH, Lynch, Kmiecik, Ludvik; CFA, Appleget, Cooper, Ohnoutka, Portsche. 3B--WAH, Ickler; CFA, Oerman.
CARPET LAND 10, BEAVER VALLEY RED 8
|Beaver Valley Red
|000
|034
|1
|--
|8
|9
|4
|Carpet Land
|011
|161
|X
|--
|10
|12
|1