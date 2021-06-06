 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/6
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/6

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 12, Ashland 8

Carpet Land 10, Beaver Valley Red 8

Chick-Fil-A 15, Wahoo 8

Lincoln Orthopedic 8, Seward 0

Millard South 7, Pinnacle Bank 1

Omaha Bryan 7, Sampson Construction 6

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Judds Brothers 2

Papillion-La Vista South 7, Millard South 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 10, Beaver Valley Red 8: Garrett Springer had four hits and three RBIs for Carpet Land. Ryan Clementi, Josh Senstock and Brayan Van Meter added doubles for Carpet Land.

Chick-Fil-A 15, Wahoo 8: Chick-Fil-A got six RBIs and three hits -- including a double -- from Alex Ohnoutka. Garret Appleget, Easton Cooper and Storm Portsche added doubles, and Carson Oerman tripled for Chick-Fil-A.

Lincoln Orthopedic 8, Seward 0: Austin Gaines had a double in his two hits, and two RBIs to power Lincoln Orthopedic. Jackson Emanuel struck out 10 for Lincoln Orthopedic, allowing two hits and a walk.

Millard South 7, Pinnacle Bank: Will Johnson pieced together two hits for Pinnacle Bank, including a solo home run.

Omaha Bryan 7, Sampson Construction 6: Boston Workman and Kyren Kock both drove in two runs for Sampson Construction. Omaha Bryan took a 7-0 lead in the top of the first.

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Judds Brothers 2: Cody Bruss doubled and had the lone RBI for Judds Brothers.

OMAHA BRYAN 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 6

Omaha Bryan  700 000 --10 
Sampson Construction  010 000 --

W--N/A. L--Glazebrook. 2B--SC, Hillhouse, Connelly, Workman.

MILLARD SOUTH 7, PINNACLE BANK 1

Pinnacle Bank  000 100 --
Millard South  032 101 --11 

W--N/A. L--Cox. HR--PB, Johnson.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 8, SEWARD 0

Seward   000 000 --
Lincoln Orthopedic   000 044 --10 

W--Emanuel. L--Novacek. 2B--LOC, Brink, Ball, Gaines.

CHICK-FIL-A 15, WAHOO 8

Wahoo   12311 --10 
Chick-Fil-A   622 41 --15 11 

W--Tarzian. L--Nelson. 2B--WAH, Lynch, Kmiecik, Ludvik; CFA, Appleget, Cooper, Ohnoutka, Portsche. 3B--WAH, Ickler; CFA, Oerman.

CARPET LAND 10, BEAVER VALLEY RED 8

Beaver Valley Red  000 034 --
Carpet Land  011 161 --10 12 

W--Johnson. L--N/A. S--Erikson. 2B--CL, Clementi, Sentstock, Van Meter.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
Tags

