American Legion baseball scores, 6/5
American Legion baseball scores, 6/5

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 23, Louisville 9

Carpet Land 9, Power House Sutter 0

Carpet Land 7, Indiana Primetime 2

Chick-fil-A 9, York 0

Judds Brothers 10, Millard South 4

Judds Brothers 9, Cyclones 6, 10 inn.

Lincoln Orthopedic 9, Syracuse 7

Millard North 8, Papillion-La Vista South 5

Mount Michael 7, Omaha Gross 6

Omaha Gross 13, Bennington 1

Omaha Roncalli 8, Waverly 7

Pinnacle Bank 11, Papillion-La Vista 6

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sioux Falls White 2

Victus (Kan.) 15, Waverly 10

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 7, Indiana Primetime 2: Eli Erikson, Keegan Brink and Brayan Van Meter each scored twice for Carpet Land. Preston Yates pitched five innings and struck out three.

Carpet Land 9, Power House Sutter 0: Trevor Storer and Cooper Erikson combined to allow three hits for Carpet Land in the shutout. Preston Yates added two RBIs.

Chick-Fil-A 9, York 0: Tanner Lebo and Dylan Christensen both went 4-for-4 for Chick-Fil-A with Christensen knocking in two RBIs. Lebo tossed a five-inning, no-hit shutout while striking out five.

Judds Brothers 10, Millard South 4: Cody Bruss had three hits, including a triple and three RBIs to lead the Judds Brothers offense.

Judds Brothers 9, Cyclones 6, 10 inn.: Logan Hunt had three hits, including a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for Judds Brothers. Tristan Brandt added a double and home run for the Hard Hats.

Lincoln Orthopedic 9, Syracuse 7: Cooper Colon doubled twice and drove in three runs on two hits for Lincoln Orthopedic. Austin Gaines added two hits and two RBIs.

Pinnacle Bank 11, Papillion-La Vista 6: Blake Waring had three hits and four RBIs for Pinnacle Bank.

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sioux Falls White 2: Tanner Vercellino belted two doubles and knocked in two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank. Ethan Morrow added two hits and two RBI.

CARPET LAND 9, INDIANA PRIMETIME 2

Indiana Primetime   010 001 --
Carpet Land   112 03X --

W--Yates. L--N/A. 2B--CL, Springer.

CARPET LAND 9, POWER HOUSE SUTTER

Carpet Land   013 05 --
Power House Sutter   000 00 --

W--Storer. L--Smith. 2B--PHS, Slagle.

CHICK-FIL-A 9, YORK 0

Chick-Fil-A   22023 --13 
York   000 00 --

W--Lebo. L--Heirbrink. 2B--CFA, Christensen, Lebo, Ohnoutka, Tarzian.

JUDDS BROTHERS 10, MILLARD SOUTH 4

Judds Brothers  003 250 --10 12 
Millard South  202 200 --

W--Bruss. L--Grady. 2B--JB, Blanchard, Brandt, Stroh; MS, Foote, Guthmiller. 3B--JB, Brandt, Bruss.

JUDDS BROTHERS 9, CYCLONES 6, 10 INN.

Judds Brothers 002 040 000 --
Cyclones 202 110 000 --10 

W--Hite. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Brandt. HR--JB, Brandt, Hunt, Stroh.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 9, SYRACUSE 7

Syracuse  200 010 --10 
Lincoln Orthopedic  005 400 --11 

W--Hyde. L--Carlson. 2B--SYC, Brammier, Carlson; LOC, Brink, Colon 2, Gaines, Hyde, Watson. 3B--LOC, Emanuel.

PINNACLE BANK 10, SIOUX FALLS WHITE 2

Sioux Falls   011 00 --
Pinnacle Bank   012 34 --10 

W--Wendt. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Vercellino 2.

PINNACLE BANK 11, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 6

Pinnacle Bank  005 002 --11 10 
Papillion-La Vista  100 020 --

W--Johnson. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Dunsmore, Takahashi, Waring.

