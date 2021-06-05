American Legion baseball scores, 6/5

Chick-Fil-A 9, York 0: Tanner Lebo and Dylan Christensen both went 4-for-4 for Chick-Fil-A with Christensen knocking in two RBIs. Lebo tossed a five-inning, no-hit shutout while striking out five.

Judds Brothers 10, Millard South 4: Cody Bruss had three hits, including a triple and three RBIs to lead the Judds Brothers offense.

Judds Brothers 9, Cyclones 6, 10 inn.: Logan Hunt had three hits, including a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for Judds Brothers. Tristan Brandt added a double and home run for the Hard Hats.

Lincoln Orthopedic 9, Syracuse 7: Cooper Colon doubled twice and drove in three runs on two hits for Lincoln Orthopedic. Austin Gaines added two hits and two RBIs.

Pinnacle Bank 11, Papillion-La Vista 6: Blake Waring had three hits and four RBIs for Pinnacle Bank.

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sioux Falls White 2: Tanner Vercellino belted two doubles and knocked in two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank. Ethan Morrow added two hits and two RBI.

CARPET LAND 9, INDIANA PRIMETIME 2