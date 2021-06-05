American Legion baseball scores, 6/5

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 23, Louisville 9
Carpet Land 9, Power House Sutter 0
Carpet Land 7, Indiana Primetime 2
Chick-fil-A 9, York 0
Judds Brothers 10, Millard South 4
Judds Brothers 9, Cyclones 6, 10 inn.
Lincoln Orthopedic 9, Syracuse 7
Millard North 8, Papillion-La Vista South 5
Mount Michael 7, Omaha Gross 6
Omaha Gross 13, Bennington 1
Omaha Roncalli 8, Waverly 7
Pinnacle Bank 11, Papillion-La Vista 6
Pinnacle Bank 10, Sioux Falls White 2
Victus (Kan.) 15, Waverly 10
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 7, Indiana Primetime 2: Eli Erikson, Keegan Brink and Brayan Van Meter each scored twice for Carpet Land. Preston Yates pitched five innings and struck out three.
Carpet Land 9, Power House Sutter 0: Trevor Storer and Cooper Erikson combined to allow three hits for Carpet Land in the shutout. Preston Yates added two RBIs.
Chick-Fil-A 9, York 0: Tanner Lebo and Dylan Christensen both went 4-for-4 for Chick-Fil-A with Christensen knocking in two RBIs. Lebo tossed a five-inning, no-hit shutout while striking out five.
Judds Brothers 10, Millard South 4: Cody Bruss had three hits, including a triple and three RBIs to lead the Judds Brothers offense.
Judds Brothers 9, Cyclones 6, 10 inn.: Logan Hunt had three hits, including a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for Judds Brothers. Tristan Brandt added a double and home run for the Hard Hats.
Lincoln Orthopedic 9, Syracuse 7: Cooper Colon doubled twice and drove in three runs on two hits for Lincoln Orthopedic. Austin Gaines added two hits and two RBIs.
Pinnacle Bank 11, Papillion-La Vista 6: Blake Waring had three hits and four RBIs for Pinnacle Bank.
Pinnacle Bank 10, Sioux Falls White 2: Tanner Vercellino belted two doubles and knocked in two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank. Ethan Morrow added two hits and two RBI.
CARPET LAND 9, INDIANA PRIMETIME 2
|Indiana Primetime
|010
|001
|--
|2
|5
|2
|Carpet Land
|112
|03X
|--
|7
|5
|1
W--Yates. L--N/A. 2B--CL, Springer.
CARPET LAND 9, POWER HOUSE SUTTER
|Carpet Land
|013
|05
|--
|9
|9
|3
|Power House Sutter
|000
|00
|--
|0
|3
|1
W--Storer. L--Smith. 2B--PHS, Slagle.
CHICK-FIL-A 9, YORK 0
|Chick-Fil-A
|220
|23
|--
|9
|13
|2
|York
|000
|00
|--
|0
|0
|2
W--Lebo. L--Heirbrink. 2B--CFA, Christensen, Lebo, Ohnoutka, Tarzian.
JUDDS BROTHERS 10, MILLARD SOUTH 4
|Judds Brothers
|003
|250
|0
|--
|10
|12
|2
|Millard South
|202
|200
|0
|--
|4
|6
|1
W--Bruss. L--Grady. 2B--JB, Blanchard, Brandt, Stroh; MS, Foote, Guthmiller. 3B--JB, Brandt, Bruss.
JUDDS BROTHERS 9, CYCLONES 6, 10 INN.
|Judds Brothers
|002
|040
|000
|3
|--
|9
|9
|1
|Cyclones
|202
|110
|000
|0
|--
|6
|10
|0
W--Hite. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Brandt. HR--JB, Brandt, Hunt, Stroh.
LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 9, SYRACUSE 7
|Syracuse
|200
|010
|4
|--
|7
|10
|3
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|005
|400
|X
|--
|9
|11
|3
W--Hyde. L--Carlson. 2B--SYC, Brammier, Carlson; LOC, Brink, Colon 2, Gaines, Hyde, Watson. 3B--LOC, Emanuel.
PINNACLE BANK 10, SIOUX FALLS WHITE 2