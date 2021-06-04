 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/4
American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 6, Chick-Fil-A 0

Beatrice 8, Judds Brothers 0

Carpet Land 5, Indiana Expos 1

Carpet Land 3, Indiana Astros 0

Creighton Prep 3, Sampson Construction 2

Kearney 12, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Burke 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Omaha Central 10, Omaha Gross 0

Omaha Gross 8, Omaha Spikes 3

Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 4

Papillion-La Vista South 10, Hastings 5

Waverly 4, Victus American (Kan.) 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashland 6, Chick-Fil-A 0: Storm Portsche allowed just three hits and struck out eight for Chick-Fil-A.

Beatrice 8, Judds Brothers 0: Qwin Zabokrtsky had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead Beatrice. Kai Mayfield allowed just two hits and struck out seven on the mound for Beatrice over four innings.

Carpet Land 5, Indiana Expos 1: Carter Mick threw a complete game for Carpet Land, allowing two hits and striking out 10. Garrett Springer and Preston Yates each added home runs for the Carpet Land offense, with Yates finishing with two RBIs.

Carpet Land 3, Indiana Astros 0: Ryan Clementi tossed a gem for Carpet Land with eight strikeouts in six innings of work. Clemnti allowed just one hit in the victory to set up Keegan Brink for the save. Brayan Van Meter led Carpet Land with two hits and an RBI.

Creighton Prep 3, Sampson Construction 2: Carson Hillhouse collected a triple, and Nathan Richardson added a single for Sampson Construction's only two hits. 

Omaha Burke 5, Pinnacle Bank 3: Cam Newell tripled twice and added an RBI, and Jack Shaffer had three hits and batted in a run for Pinnacle Bank. 

Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 4: Tristan Brandt collected two hits and scored a run for Judds Brothers. Erik Hite added a double and an RBI for Judds.

ASHLAND 6, CHICK-FIL-A 0

Chick-Fil-A  000 000 --
Ashland  410 100 --

W--N/A. L--Portsche. 2B--CFA, Christensen.

BEATRICE 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 0

Judds Brothers  00000--022
Beatrice  0143x--8103

W--Mayfield. L--N/A. 2B--Beatrice, Eggert, Zabokrtsky.

CARPET LAND 5, INDIANA EXPOS 1

Indiana  100 000 --
Carpet Land  020 120 --

W--Mick. L--Kurrasch. 2B--LE, Brink. HR--LE, Springer, Yates.

CARPET LAND 3, INDIANA ASTROS 0

Carpet Land 0000210--350
Indiana Astros 0000000--013

W--Clementi. L--Brennan. S--Brink.

CREIGHTON PREP 3, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2

Sampson Construction   200 00 --
Creighton Prep   000 03 --

W--N/A. L--Glazebrook. 3B--SC, Hillhouse.

OMAHA BURKE 5, PINNACLE BANK 3

Pinnacle Bank  010 101 --
Omaha Burke  000 041 --

W--N/A. L--Semin. 3B--PB, Morrow, Newell 2.

OMAHA SKUTT 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 4

Judds Brothers 1200010--475
Omaha Skutt 220214x--1192

W--N/A. L--Carter. 2B--JB, Bruss, Hite. 3B--JB, Brandt.

Husker News