American Legion baseball scores, 6/4

Carpet Land 3, Indiana Astros 0: Ryan Clementi tossed a gem for Carpet Land with eight strikeouts in six innings of work. Clemnti allowed just one hit in the victory to set up Keegan Brink for the save. Brayan Van Meter led Carpet Land with two hits and an RBI.

Creighton Prep 3, Sampson Construction 2: Carson Hillhouse collected a triple, and Nathan Richardson added a single for Sampson Construction's only two hits.

Omaha Burke 5, Pinnacle Bank 3: Cam Newell tripled twice and added an RBI, and Jack Shaffer had three hits and batted in a run for Pinnacle Bank.

Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 4: Tristan Brandt collected two hits and scored a run for Judds Brothers. Erik Hite added a double and an RBI for Judds.

ASHLAND 6, CHICK-FIL-A 0

Chick-Fil-A 000 000 0 -- 0 4 6 Ashland 410 100 X -- 6 3 0