American Legion baseball scores, 6/4

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 6, Chick-Fil-A 0
Beatrice 8, Judds Brothers 0
Carpet Land 5, Indiana Expos 1
Carpet Land 3, Indiana Astros 0
Creighton Prep 3, Sampson Construction 2
Kearney 12, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Burke 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Gross 0
Omaha Gross 8, Omaha Spikes 3
Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 4
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Hastings 5
Waverly 4, Victus American (Kan.) 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland 6, Chick-Fil-A 0: Storm Portsche allowed just three hits and struck out eight for Chick-Fil-A.
Beatrice 8, Judds Brothers 0: Qwin Zabokrtsky had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead Beatrice. Kai Mayfield allowed just two hits and struck out seven on the mound for Beatrice over four innings.
Carpet Land 5, Indiana Expos 1: Carter Mick threw a complete game for Carpet Land, allowing two hits and striking out 10. Garrett Springer and Preston Yates each added home runs for the Carpet Land offense, with Yates finishing with two RBIs.
Carpet Land 3, Indiana Astros 0: Ryan Clementi tossed a gem for Carpet Land with eight strikeouts in six innings of work. Clemnti allowed just one hit in the victory to set up Keegan Brink for the save. Brayan Van Meter led Carpet Land with two hits and an RBI.
Creighton Prep 3, Sampson Construction 2: Carson Hillhouse collected a triple, and Nathan Richardson added a single for Sampson Construction's only two hits.
Omaha Burke 5, Pinnacle Bank 3: Cam Newell tripled twice and added an RBI, and Jack Shaffer had three hits and batted in a run for Pinnacle Bank.
Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 4: Tristan Brandt collected two hits and scored a run for Judds Brothers. Erik Hite added a double and an RBI for Judds.
ASHLAND 6, CHICK-FIL-A 0
|Chick-Fil-A
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|6
|Ashland
|410
|100
|X
|--
|6
|3
|0
W--N/A. L--Portsche. 2B--CFA, Christensen.
BEATRICE 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|2
|Beatrice
|014
|3x
|--
|8
|10
|3
W--Mayfield. L--N/A. 2B--Beatrice, Eggert, Zabokrtsky.
CARPET LAND 5, INDIANA EXPOS 1
|Indiana
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|2
|1
|Carpet Land
|020
|120
|x
|--
|5
|7
|1
W--Mick. L--Kurrasch. 2B--LE, Brink. HR--LE, Springer, Yates.
CARPET LAND 3, INDIANA ASTROS 0
|Carpet Land
|000
|021
|0
|--
|3
|5
|0
|Indiana Astros
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|1
|3
W--Clementi. L--Brennan. S--Brink.
CREIGHTON PREP 3, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Sampson Construction
|200
|00
|--
|2
|2
|2
|Creighton Prep
|000
|03
|--
|3
|8
|1
W--N/A. L--Glazebrook. 3B--SC, Hillhouse.
OMAHA BURKE 5, PINNACLE BANK 3
|Pinnacle Bank
|010
|101
|0
|--
|3
|6
|1
|Omaha Burke
|000
|041
|X
|--
|5
|6
|0
W--N/A. L--Semin. 3B--PB, Morrow, Newell 2.
OMAHA SKUTT 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 4