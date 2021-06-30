American Legion baseball scores, 6/30

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 7, Concordia 1
Ashland 7, Blair 1
Beatrice 8, Falls City 0
Carpet Land 8, Anderson Ford 5
Hastings 3-1, JC Brager 2-4
Hickman 10, Wahoo 2
Malcolm 6, Adams 3
North Platte 6, Kearney 5
Omaha Gross 4, Elkhorn North 3
Papillion-La Vista 6, Omaha Gross 4
Sampson Construction 7, Lincoln Orthopaedic 2
Wahoo 9, Seward 8
JUNIORS
Schaefers 13, Stonebrook Exterior 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 8, Anderson Ford 5: Keegan Brink and Preston Yates both doubled and had an RBI for Carpet Land. Cooper Weslund and Tyler Bishop led Anderson Ford with two RBIs apiece.
Hastings 3, JC Brager 2: David Swanson and Will Jesske each pieced together two hits and a run scored for JC Brager. Jesske also added a stolen base.
JC Brager 4, Hastings 1: Will Barrett collected a hit and struck out five on the mound for JC Brager. Will Jesske added three hits and an RBI.
Sampson Construction 7, Lincoln Orthopaedic 2: Nathan Richardson doubled and led Sampson Construction with three RBIs. Cooper Colon led Lincoln Orthopedic with three hits and a run scored.
CARPET LAND 8, ANDERSON FORD 5
|Anderson Ford
|002
|000
|3
|--
|5
|6
|1
|Carpet Land
|010
|016
|x
|--
|8
|10
|2
W--Lentell. L--Teinert. 2B--AF, Bishop, Sunken; CL, Brink, Yates. 3B--AF, Weslund.
HASTINGS 3, JC BRAGER 2
|JC Brager
|000
|001
|1
|--
|2
|5
|1
|Hastings
|100
|010
|1
|--
|3
|3
|2
W--n/a. L--Pasco.
JC BRAGER 4, HASTINGS 1
|JC Brager
|100
|001
|2
|--
|4
|8
|0
|Hastings
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|9
|2
W--Debuse. L--n/a.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, LINCOLN ORTHOPAEDIC 2
|Sampson Construction
|700
|000
|0
|--
|7
|4
|0
|Lincoln Orthopaedic
|100
|000
|1
|--
|2
|9
|3
W--Glazebrook. L--Gaines.2B--SC, Crabb, Richardson; LO, Emanuel, Brink, Hyde, Watson.