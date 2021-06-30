 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/30
American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 7, Concordia 1

Ashland 7, Blair 1

Beatrice 8, Falls City 0

Carpet Land 8, Anderson Ford 5

Hastings 3-1, JC Brager 2-4

Hickman 10, Wahoo 2

Malcolm 6, Adams 3

North Platte 6, Kearney 5

Omaha Gross 4, Elkhorn North 3

Papillion-La Vista 6, Omaha Gross 4

Sampson Construction 7, Lincoln Orthopaedic 2

Wahoo 9, Seward 8

JUNIORS

Schaefers 13, Stonebrook Exterior 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 8, Anderson Ford 5: Keegan Brink and Preston Yates both doubled and had an RBI for Carpet Land. Cooper Weslund and Tyler Bishop led Anderson Ford with two RBIs apiece.

Hastings 3, JC Brager 2: David Swanson and Will Jesske each pieced together two hits and a run scored for JC Brager. Jesske also added a stolen base.

JC Brager 4, Hastings 1: Will Barrett collected a hit and struck out five on the mound for JC Brager. Will Jesske added three hits and an RBI.

Sampson Construction 7, Lincoln Orthopaedic 2: Nathan Richardson doubled and led Sampson Construction with three RBIs. Cooper Colon led Lincoln Orthopedic with three hits and a run scored.

CARPET LAND 8, ANDERSON FORD 5

Anderson Ford  002 000 --
Carpet Land  010 016 x--10 

W--Lentell. L--Teinert. 2B--AF, Bishop, Sunken; CL, Brink, Yates. 3B--AF, Weslund.

HASTINGS 3, JC BRAGER 2

JC Brager  000 001 --
Hastings  100 010 --

W--n/a. L--Pasco.

JC BRAGER 4, HASTINGS 1

JC Brager  100 001 --
Hastings  000 010 --

W--Debuse. L--n/a.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, LINCOLN ORTHOPAEDIC 2

Sampson Construction  700 000 --
Lincoln Orthopaedic  100 000 --

W--Glazebrook. L--Gaines.2B--SC, Crabb, Richardson; LO, Emanuel, Brink, Hyde, Watson.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

