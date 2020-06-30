American Legion baseball scores, 6/30
American Legion baseball scores, 6/30

American Legion

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Carpet Land 15, Sampson Construction 3

Hastings 4, Grand Island 3

Hastings 2, Grand Island 0

JUNIORS

Sandhills Publishing 9, Vermeer High Plains 1

American Legion baseball logo 2014
